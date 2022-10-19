During Fire Prevention month, the Jamestown News would like to set the record straight
Sure, sure. Blame it on the poor cow. But did Mrs. O’Leary’s cow actually kick over a lantern one night while it was being milked, setting the farm on fire and starting what has come to be known as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871?
Probably not.
O’Leary claimed she had nothing to do with the fire. Chicago historian Tim Samuelson agrees, noting on the website Block Club Chicago that cows are normally milked in the morning. He believes a nearby family broke into the barn to steal milk and accidently set the barn on fire.
“Could be someone was smoking a pipe,” Samuelson said. “I believe even one of the O’Learys thought that it was internal combustion from hay in the barn, which is actually something that is possible to happen.”
Either way, it almost certainly wasn’t Mrs. O’Leary. The Chicago Committee on Police and Fire found her not guilty – 126 years later. She claimed she was in in bed when the fire started.
But was it her after all? According to the website, “The O’Leary Legend,” Mrs. O’Leary campaigned against “careless building, sloppy conduct and a shiftless immigrant underclass.” Could she have started the fire to destroy unsuitable wooden buildings, as wooden construction was prevalent at the time?
But why has the story of the poor bovine persisted to this day and how did it start?
Block Club Chicago states it was either concocted by Chicago Republican newspaper reporter Michael Ahern and come colleagues or other people just made up the story and it became an urban legend. The story is also attributed to others.
However the story began, the O’Leary family is still part of Chicago’s history, infamous as it is.
Son James O’Leary, known as Big Jim, ran a gambling operation in South Side Chicago. He helped gangster Al Capone rise to power. Apparently Big Jim’s illegal gambling headquarters were seldom raided. During Prohibition, O’Leary delivered liquor to another Big Jim, Jim Colosimo, at his restaurant. Colosimo eventually took over the gambling operations as did Capone.
Surprisingly, Mrs. O’Leary’s home survived the fire, as did large sections of the city. As famous as the cow is, its name is uncertain, reported to be Daisy, Madeline or Gwendolyn. Whatever the bovine’s name, it apparently did not survive the fire.
In recognition of the Great Chicago fire, the National Fire Protection Association sponsors Fire Prevention Month in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.