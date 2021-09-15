The Jamestown Planning Board will hold a special meeting on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. Their regularly-scheduled meeting on the second Monday of the month was rescheduled for this date.
Several items are on the agenda, including a public hearing to consider approval of the updated Comprehensive Plan. If approved, the Plan will go to the Town Council in October for approval.
The Board also will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the Land Development Ordinance, including the adoption of a non-residential property building code, minimum housing code and changes to sign regulations.
There will also be a discussion about updates to the Planning Board’s rules of procedures.
The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held in the Civic Center at Town Hall. Masks are required.
The meeting will also be streamed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
