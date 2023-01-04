The Jamestown Planning Board will hold its first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. Other than election of a chair and vice-chair, there is only one item on the agenda, an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance.
The amendment relates to Planned Unit Developments (PUDs) and development agreements for such developments. D.R. Horton, Inc., has requested rezoning to PUD for property it owns along Guilford College and Mackay roads, formerly the Johnson property. The company also requested a development agreement be created between the Town and D.R. Horton.
“The [amendment] request was made by D.R. Horton’s attorney on their behalf,” said Katie Weiner, assistant town manager and clerk. “The language of the request was reviewed by the Town attorney (Beth Koonce), the Town’s land use attorney (Tom Terrell), and D.R. Horton’s attorney (Marc Isaacson). The purpose of the amendment is to further define the role of development agreements as it relates to proposed Planned Unit Developments.”
“Surprisingly, the town’s zoning ordinance didn’t give us flexibility to require higher standards everywhere we needed them,” Terrell said. “It was written for small-sized projects and not for a tract approaching 500 acres. Basically, the text amendment just expands the flexibility you otherwise get in PUD zoning, but the result is a higher quality project.”
He gave an example of how the zoning ordinance is inadequate.
“My favorite example is the limitation on what can be done in the scenic corridor. Staff and D.R. Horton, primarily in response to what citizens said in the workshops with the town’s urban consultant, wanted berms, enhanced landscaping, and sidewalks in the scenic corridor. But the ordinance is written to prevent removal of saplings that only are growing because that’s where a bird randomly perched on a fence and pooped out a seed from its last meal.”
The majority of the LDO remains unchanged, however language has been added to several sections as have consideration of environmental concerns.
The largest amount of new language is a new section under Article V, Sec. 5, “Amendments to Development Ordinance and Zoning Map,” which spells out the purpose, approval and authority and limitations of development agreements. It states,”
“5.5-1 Purpose. Development agreements may be used to define the rights and obligations of the town, developers, and property owners in large-scale, multi-phased projects where mitigation of impacts, quality of design, and integration with town resources are better secured through a document that enables all parties to work out details through deliberate discussions prior to review by the Town Council.
“5.5-2 Approval. Development agreements shall be approved as provided in N.C. Gen. Stat. §160D-1001 et. seq. A copy of the development agreement in final form shall be posted on the town’s website for public inspection for the length of time required by statute. The posting of a development agreement in final form does not prevent the town from making changes in response to public input or council deliberation.
“5.5-3 Authority and limitations. Consistent with the purposes of PUD zoning, development agreements that accompany a PUD zoning district application may be used to create alternative development and technical standards provided that the result is a development of greater or higher quality as described in LDO Section 8.4-5.1(B). Any development standard in the LDO may be supplanted by other requirements in a development agreement to achieve the intended purposes of the PUD zoning district if approved by the town council. Development agreements may not be used to alter the public review and approval processes established in the LDO or required by statute.”
A newly-formed group calling themselves the Environmental and Sustainability Coalition of Jamestown have met with Town staff and Council members but Town Manager Matthew Johnson said their input was not considered in this amendment.
“Staff and Council members have met with the Coalition, as we have met with numerous citizens and concerned parties throughout this process,” Johnson said. “We understand the concerns of the members of this group and agree that we have similar goals and outcomes that we desire for Jamestown. However, the Town cannot require a private property owner to develop their property in a way that is not legally enforceable by the Town.”
Terrell discussed some of the social media posts that claim the development will harm the environment.
“The Clean Water Act of 1972 protected wetlands and streams, and the states were required to follow suit with their own laws,” Terrell said. “North Carolina’s rules are not uniform, though. The Randleman Reservoir, for example, has its own set of regulations, all of which meet state minimum standards but go further.
“Ironically, some of these posts have been made by residents of subdivisions developed before the Clean Water Act and whose homes would not be allowed today because of their proximity to streams or lakes,” he said. “But claims of environmental damage are just wrong and come across to me as desperate attempts to find fault even when there are no facts to support the claim. D.R. Horton has no choice but to follow 100 percent of every local, state, and federal law enacted to protect the environment, from wetlands and stream protections to detention ponds for water quality to sediment basins and other measures to prevent sedimentation and erosion.”
“No outside group has had any influence on this process or the language of the agreement with regard to environmental protections,” Johnson added. “Environmental protection has always been a concern of both the staff and the Town Council members. We all want the best possible outcome for Jamestown, including the protection of environmental resources. The Town is responsible for enforcing all of the laws and regulations that surround environmental protections that it has been directed to enforce through State and Federal laws. Of course, there are State and Federal agencies that also have additional authority over the Town’s jurisdiction.”
A copy of the Planning Board agenda, including the full LDO proposed changes, may be found at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov. Click “Meetings” then “Planning Board.” The Land Development Ordinance, last amended Feb. 22, 2022, is available at the same website by clicking “My Government” then “Planning/Zoning.”
The meeting may be viewed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. The video will be available after the meeting.
The public is invited to attend and offer comment at the appropriate time.
In the Jan. 11 Jamestown News, Johnson and Terrell will answer questions about the misconceptions in the air about the development agreement.
