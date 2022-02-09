The Jamestown Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for its Feb. 14 meeting relating to amendments to the town’s Land Development Ordinance.
The Board unanimously approved the updates on Nov. 8, 2021, and submitted them to the Town Council for review later that month. However, the Council found some questionable passages in the updates and continued its public hearing until December, then to January when it voted to return the updates to the Planning Board for review of their concerns.
Also on the Planning Board agenda is election of a chair and vice-chair of the Board.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendees will be required to wear a mask upon entry to Town Hall and throughout the duration of the meeting.
The Planning Board will meet Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The meeting may also be viewed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
