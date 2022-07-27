The Jamestown Planning Board unanimously voted to recommend to the Town Council a rezoning request for a new development at 4718 Harvey Road.
The vote came after much discussion and audience comments, mostly related to the development’s location across the street from both Jamestown Middle School and Haynes-Inman School.
The Board first heard the request June 13 from Windsor Homes Land Acquisition and Development Services, LLC, which made the request for the property owners, Sherril and Kitsie Auman, who live in Dallas, Texas.
The topic was consideration of an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance changing the zoning of 4718 Harvey Road from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B). The parcel, known as the Auman property, is approximately 31.4 acres. The Jamestown Bypass, currently under construction, abuts the northern side of the property.
Windsor is proposing no more than 95 townhomes — no apartments — with attached two-car garages and the potential for an approximately 2.5-acre commercial portion fronting Harvey Road. All but six of the townhomes would be on a new road to be constructed west of Harvey Road, between Hethwood Drive and Haynes Road on the eastern side. Since the southern portion of the property is a watershed area with an unnamed tributary, there will be no construction here. Therefore, more than double the number of trees will remain than is required in the Land Development Ordinance.
The development is targeted to empty-nesters looking to downsize but is not confined to that demographic.
If a commercial section is added, it would be limited to a post office, medical-type office, professional office, financial institution, florist/gift shop or hardware store. Fast-food businesses are not allowed.
The Town’s Comprehensive Plan identifies this area as a primary growth area and the Future Land Use Map indicates a mixed-use area. Mixed Use classification has a mixture of low intensity office and service uses near a bypass intersection along with a mixture of a wide range of housing types.
Audience as well as Planning Board members were concerned that this development will add to the already crowded road conditions during the times the students are dropped off and picked up. Since the pandemic, more parents are driving children to school rather than having them ride a bus. There are already nearly 4,000 trips along Harvey Road and the new development could add 500 more if it is residential and up to 843 if there is a commercial area. Three other schools are near the area where Harvey Road intersects with Vickrey Chapel Road, approximately a half-mile away.
Since the initial request in June, the applicant has added a condition that a traffic impact analysis (TIA) be performed. It is believed this is needed since schools are involved.
Dionne Brown, a project engineer with Davenport Engineers in Raleigh is working on the TIA and disagreed.
“This development does not generate enough trips to require a TIA,” Brown said. She noted that she is talking with NCDOT engineers who were concerned the TIA was being done while school was not in session. NCDOT suggested using a previous forecast done during the school year to suggest the future impact of a development.
Brown said a division of NCDOT, Municipal School Transportation Assistance, could be contacted for assistance.
She pointed out that there are only two driveways to townhomes located on Harvey Road, plus the main development entrance. If there is a commercial portion, another driveway would be added.
Teresa and Charles Alden, who live on Hethwood and have an adult daughter attending Haynes-Inman, both gave emotional pleas to reject the proposed development.
“This is going to affect the special-needs community negatively,” Teresa Alden said. “This will affect the entire town with hundreds of school children being affected.
“What happens when schools let out early for tornados [or other events],” Charles Alden said. “We’re not thinking here. Not thinking long-term.”
Board member Peggy Levy was in favor of the rezoning request.
“The requirements they are putting in exceed our standards, which is excellent,” Levy said. She would like to see some visitor parking added.
Member Sherrie Richmond agreed but vetoed any commercial portion.
“It’s important we not ignore the people who already live in Jamestown and who are impacted by these decisions,” said Planning Board Chair Sarah Glanville. She said Town Planner Anna Hawryluk has gone out of her way to contact the schools to address the issue.
“The developer is doing the TIA which is above and beyond what they need to do,” Glanville added.
Although the TIA has begun, it had not been finalized by the Board’s meeting. However, the Town Council will have the final say on the rezoning, at which time the analysis will have been completed.
