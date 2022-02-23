The Jamestown Planning Board spent time during their Feb. 14 meeting to look again at corrections to some amendments to the Land Development Ordinance.
The Board unanimously approved the updates on Nov. 8, 2021 – primarily relating to sign regulations, nuisance abatement and minimum housing standards – and submitted them to the Town Council for review later that month. The Council continued the public hearing on the matter until December, and again until January. However, in January, the Council found some questionable passages in the updates relating to minimum housing standards and requested the Planning Board review the amendments once again. The Board met the evening before the Council meeting, made their changes, and passed the amendments back to the Council. (See Council story on this page.)
Brandon Emory, of Alliance Code Enforcement, answered questions from the Planning Board regarding several points. Emory assisted town staff in formulating Article 24, “Nuisance Abatement, Property Management Code and Minimum Housing Code.”
The article details what could be wrong with a house and puts the Town in a position to address it, Emory said.
“We can’t force anyone to do anything,” he added. “We can encourage them as much as possible.”
He pointed to a worse case scenario where someone just doesn’t care to fix up their home.
“We can prepare a specific ordinance for that structure and the Town would have the authority to abate it as they see fit.
“Without these ordinances, you are not in the position to address those issues.”
He noted there are different requirements for unsafe structures.
Planning Board Chair Sarah Glanville asked about people with low income who cannot afford to fix up their houses or when a renter complains their landlord is not maintaining the property. If a house is deemed uninhabitable, the renter would be forced out.
Emory said his company would be approaching violators and if they have an issue with fixing the violation themselves, ACE will suggest resources like donations, church groups working to fix up the house, etc. ACE also could assist in finding housing for renters forced out of uninhabitable houses.
Following discussions, the Board unanimously approved the changes. The Town Council was to discuss the LDO changes the following night.
In other business, Glanville was re-elected chair and Ed Stafford re-elected co-chair of the Planning Board.
The meeting may be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
