The property known as the Johnson Farm is once again on the agenda of the Jamestown Planning Board at its Nov. 8 meeting. Once again, it is a rezoning request and will be presented in a public hearing.
The current owner, D. R. Horton, Inc., has requested the four parcels encompassing approximately 466.7acres along Guilford College and Mackay roads be rezoned from Agricultural (AG) to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The application was received Oct. 4.
Horton’s request notes, “This rezoning request is being made to develop a quality, master planned community. The proposed plan includes numerous housing types, site features and uses not permitted in the Agricultural (AG) district. The proposed community would consist of primarily residential uses with supporting non-residential uses, both public and private. The scope of operations for potential commercial or non-residential uses has not yet been determined.”
A preliminary schematic submitted to the Town, dated Sept. 29, shows 10 areas of potential development. Seven access points from Guilford College and Mackay roads are also indicated.
Only 305.6 acres of the total available acreage would be developed, including 47.1 acres allotted to public trails and 24.2 acres designated as neighborhood amenity and/or commercial. The remaining 234.3 acres would be apartments, townhouses and single-family homes.
“PUD is a zoning tool which is used to create flexibility for both the Town and a potential developer in order to help achieve a more acceptable development outcome,” said Jamestown Planning Director Matthew Johnson in 2020. It is to be used to accommodate commercial, residential and mixed-use development on large-scale sites of 10 acres or more. It gives the Planning Board and Town Council more control over types of development.
“You can create the product you want to see in Jamestown,” Johnson added. “This [amendment to the Land Development Ordinance] gives you the legal ability to hold [a developer’s] feet to the fire.”
In September, the Town held several visioning workshops led by Seth Harry and Associates to determine what the community wanted on that property.
The property is all that remains of the 2,000 or so original acreage of the property owned by Clarence Mackay. This specific land was the home of Deep River Kennels. The Johnson family descends from the Armstrong family that ran the kennels for Mackay and his hunting lodge.
This is not the first time in recent months that the property has been in the news. In February 2020, at a neighborhood meeting at GTCC, Diamondback Investment Group announced a plan for the property, which would have included 312 apartments, 700 townhomes and 600 single-family homes. This plan, designated as Castleton Village, was not received well by those in attendance. Diamondback later amended their plans, reducing the number of apartments.
Before Diamondback could follow up on any plans, the Town Council needed to approve a new Planned Unit Development zoning district. The Planning Board had approved the PUD in November 2019, several months before Diamondback’s announcement. The Council approved PUD zoning June 16 of last year. Covid-19 precautions slowed the process as in-person meetings were not possible for a time and the number of people allowed inside the Civic Center was greatly reduced once in-person meetings resumed.
Planning Board discussion regarding Diamondback’s PUD rezoning request lasted for numerous meetings over four months, with meetings held approximately every two weeks. The Board delved into many subjects of the plan, filed with the Town in July, including density, types of housing and commercial development. Just over one year after the Council approved the new PUD zoning district, the Board rejected Diamondback’s plan for rezoning. In February of this year, the Town Council denied both the rezoning and annexation requests.
Contrary to belief, Diamondback did not actually own the property they were planning to develop.
According to the Guilford County Information Service, Diamondback only purchased the properties at 2207 and 2221 Guilford College Road and 5300 and 5303 Mackay Road from the Johnson family on June 30 for $14.5 million, then apparently turned around and sold to D.R. Horton the same day for a reported $18 million.
A rezoning application often takes two-three months until a decision is finally made. The Town Council makes the final decision.
Land Development Ordinance updates
Also on the Planning Board’s Nov. 8 agenda is a public hearing on proposed updates to the Land Development Ordinance. These updates relate to nuisance abatement, property management code, minimum housing codes and sign regulations.
Town Planner Anna Hawryluk said the LDO updates for nuisance abatement, minimum housing and non-residential is needed, considering the condition of the Oakdale Mill and village properties as well as part of the nuisance abatement work done by Alliance Code Enforcement.
“There are some General Statute 160D updates, but primarily we asked Brandon Emory with Alliance to update the codes so the Town can better enforce issues it has been seeing, primarily with a need to have minimum-housing standards and non-residential building code,” Hawryluk said.
D.R. Horton’s rezoning application as well as recommendations for changes to the Land Development Ordinance may be found under Planning Board at www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/meeting-minutes-and-schedules.
The Planning Board will meet Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
