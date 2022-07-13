What, if anything, will happen to the Auman property on Harvey Road? Will the property become a townhome community? The Jamestown Planning Board will consider this at their July 18 meeting.
The meeting is a public hearing that was continued from June 13 for an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance changing the zoning of 4718 Harvey Road from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B). The parcel, known as the Auman property, is approximately 31.4 acres and is across the street from the entrance to Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools. The Jamestown Bypass, currently under construction, abuts the northern side of the property.
Windsor Homes Land Acquisition and Development Services, LLC, made the request for the property owners, Sherril and Kitsie Auman, who live in Dallas, Texas. Windsor is proposing 86 townhomes with attached two-car garages and the potential for an approximately 2.5-acre commercial portion fronting Harvey Road. All but six of the townhomes would be on a new road to be constructed west of Harvey Road, between Hethwood Drive and Haynes Road on the eastern side. Since the southern portion of the property is a watershed area with an unnamed tributary, there will be no construction here. Therefore, more than double the number of trees will remain than is required in the Land Development Ordinance.
If a commercial section is added, it would be limited to a post office, medical-type office, professional office, financial institution, florist/gift shop or hardware store. Fast-food businesses are not allowed.
Members of the public who spoke at the June meeting cited that Harvey Road is already congested during school drop-off and pick-up hours at Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools. It might be noted that Harvey Road is also traveled by Ragsdale High School parents and students.
Since the development is targeted toward empty nesters, it is believed those people will not be going into traffic at peak school hours. However, there is no guarantee that only empty nesters will be the occupants. The term “empty nester” does not necessarily apply to retirees and some may still be using Harvey Road to get to jobs.
Although town staff has recommended the rezoning, there was much discussion among Planning Board members who also were concerned about the traffic. Members could not make a decision in June and asked for the public hearing continuation.
“There are nearly 4,000 daily trips along Harvey Road,” said Anna Hawryluk, town planner, of the area between Vickrey Chapel and Oakdale roads. “This project is expected to add 500 trips if it is residential and up to 843 if there is a commercial component.”
Since the result would be over 4,000 daily trips, the North Carolina Department of Transportation requires a traffic impact analysis.
If the rezoning request passes, the Town Council will also hear an annexation request for the property. A sewer easement will be required.
The Planning Board will meet in the Civic Center at Town hall July 18 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
