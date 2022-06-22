The North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee has passed with unanimous approval the buildings comprising the original Pilot Life Insurance Company headquarters. The nomination application will now be submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, for final review and listing on the National Register. There is no information as to when NPS will make the decision.
Several months ago, the current owner of the property at 4300 High Point Road, across from Sedgefield, KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC, began the process of nominating the property for the National Register of Historic Places. KSL Sedgefield Pilot is a subsidiary of Kisco Senior Living.
Nomination is a multi-step process.
First, the City of Greensboro received a letter in April of this year from Darin J. Waters, State Historic Preservation Officer with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, nominating the Pilot Life Insurance Company Home Office. The city had 60 days to comment on the nomination before it came before the National Register Advisory Committee on June 9 and won approval.
If approved, the Pilot Life site would be the 44th individual property, along with 12 historic districts in Greensboro, listed on the National Register. The buildings have sat empty since the company moved to a new building in downtown Greensboro in 1990 following a merger with Jefferson Standard Insurance in 1987.
The nomination includes the original 1927 Fackler Building in the center along with its two later additions to the north, the 1928 Mebane Building to the left facing from High Point Road, the 1928 Commons Building on the right, the 1961 Lake Building and addition toward the rear of the complex, as well as a 1928 reflecting pool in front of the Fackler Building. All of the buildings are structurally sound.
A total of 20.75 acres is included but does not include the properties recently developed or currently in development by other parties.
Some of the brick veneer has fallen off the buildings but the current owner plans to reconstruct the exteriors.
The Fackler Building is the most splendid of the buildings, with carved woodwork, marble and metalwork. The exterior of the building is covered in symbols that represent insurance reliability. It is built in a combination of Beaux-Arts, Colonial and Georgian architectural styles.
State Preservation Officer Claudia Brown, who read the nomination, said the property has a “fairly high level of historic integrity.”
This is not the first historic designation sought for the property. It was awarded Guilford County Landmark Designation in 2021 by the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission.
Unlike the Landmark Designation approved by the Historic Preservation Commission, listing on the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property.
However, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website states, “Owners of local landmarks and of property in local historic districts are required to obtain certificates of appropriateness from their preservation commission before making significant changes or additions to a property, before beginning new construction, or before demolishing or relocating a property.”
“Under the Tax Reform Act of 1986, a building that is listed in the National Register or is a contributing building in a National Register historic district may be eligible for a 20 percent federal income investment tax credit claimed against the costs of a qualified rehabilitation of the building. These credits apply only to income-producing, depreciable properties, including residential rental properties. The federal credits do not apply to owner-occupied residential properties.”
