The former headquarters of Pilot Life Insurance Co. at 4300 High Point Road has a new owner. Clachan Properties of Richmond, Va., purchased the property on Sept. 28 for $2.5 million with the intent of renovating the seven buildings into luxury, market-rate apartments. The seller was KSL Sedgefield Pilot, a subsidiary of Kisco Senior Living.
Clachan focuses on the acquisition, renovation and management of historic residential and commercial properties in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 2003 and has completed approximately $200 million in historic renovation.
The insurance company headquarters across from Sedgefield was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission awarded the site Guilford County Landmark Designation in 2021.
It is believed the sale was contingent to the National Register designation and Clachan had been involved in negotiations for some time. The Tax Reform Act of 1986 stated that National Register properties may be eligible for a 20 percent federal income investment tax credit claimed against the costs of a qualified rehabilitation of the building.
According to their website, “Clachan Properties breathes new life into often neglected and forgotten historic buildings by converting them into unique modernized apartment homes where we hope you will create your own history. Our mission is to cultivate and instill a sense of community amongst our residents and staff alike. Being a small company, we are able to focus on all of our people and truly want everyone to have an incredible experience working with us and living in our one-of-a-kind living spaces.”
The Pilot buildings have been vacant since 1990 following a merger with Jefferson Standard Insurance in 1987 and a move to downtown Greensboro. Some areas of the buildings feature marble flooring, wood-paneled walls, fireplaces and high ceilings and Clachan hopes these can be saved.
Unlike the Landmark Designation approved by the Historic Preservation Commission, listing on the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property.
However, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website states, “Owners of local landmarks and of property in local historic districts are required to obtain certificates of appropriateness from their preservation commission before making significant changes or additions to a property, before beginning new construction, or before demolishing or relocating a property.”
Since it bought the property several years ago, Kisco Senior Living has stated it wanted the iconic buildings saved and sold the property for less than market value because Clachan is in the business of historic property renovation.
Clachan plans 150-190 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with a swimming pool and clubhouse. There is no announced date for work to begin.
When Clachan completes construction, almost the entire former Pilot Life Insurance campus will consist of apartments and senior living facilities, easily accessible from Triad cities.
