The owner of the old Pilot Life Insurance property at 4300 High Point Road, across from Sedgefield, KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC, has nominated the property for the National Register of Historic Places. KSL Sedgefield Pilot is a subsidiary of Kisco Senior Living.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn received a letter dated April 4 from Darin J. Waters, State Historic Preservation Officer with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, nominating the Pilot Life Insurance Company Home Office. Enclosed was a copy of the nomination that is scheduled for presentation to the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee on June 9.
The city has 60 days to comment on the nomination and if no response is received by June 8, approval will be assumed by the NRAC. If approved, the nomination will be submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, for final review and listing on the National Register.
If approved, the Pilot Life building would be the 44th individual property along with 12 historic districts in Greensboro listed on the National Register. The building has sat empty since the company moved to a new building in downtown Greensboro in 1990 following a merger with Jefferson Standard Insurance in 1987.
The National Register of Historic Places fact sheet states the following:
“The two principal issues to consider in determining eligibility for the National Register are ‘significance’ and ‘integrity.’ A property may have ‘significance’ for association with important events or patterns of history (criterion A); for association with an important historical figure (criterion B); as an important example of period architecture, landscape, or engineering (criterion C); or for the information it is likely to yield (criterion D, applied to archaeological sites and districts, and sometimes applied to certain types of structures). A National Register nomination must demonstrate how a property is significant in at least one of these four areas.
“Besides meeting one or more of the above criteria, a property must also have ‘integrity’ of ‘location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association.’ This means that the property must retain enough of its historic physical character (or in the case of archaeological sites, intact archaeological features) to represent its historic period and associations adequately.
“Under the Tax Reform Act of 1986, a building that is listed in the National Register or is a contributing building in a National Register historic district may be eligible for a 20 percent federal income investment tax credit claimed against the costs of a qualified rehabilitation of the building. These credits apply only to income-producing, depreciable properties, including residential rental properties. The federal credits do not apply to owner-occupied residential properties.”
This is not the first historic designation sought for the property.
“The Landmark Designation was approved by the Commission [in 2021],” said Jane Payne last year. Payne is Jamestown’s representative to the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission.
“The current property owner did not request the landmark designation but signed off on it,” Payne added.
Unlike the Landmark Designation approved by the Historic Preservation Commission, listing on the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property.
However, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website states, “Owners of local landmarks and of property in local historic districts are required to obtain certificates of appropriateness from their preservation commission before making significant changes or additions to a property, before beginning new construction, or before demolishing or relocating a property.”
History
Pilot Life Insurance merged with Jefferson Standard, now Lincoln Financial, in 1990 and when the company moved to new headquarters in downtown Greensboro, the Sedgefield campus fell into disrepair.
Kisco’s plan from its purchase in 2008 has been to preserve the historic buildings that were the home of the insurance company begun in 1924 by Alexander W. McAlister, a principal in the original Sedgefield Country Club development. The main building’s cornerstone bears the date of 1927.
Kisco started the process in 2008 of placing the buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. It was put on a study list at the time.
The company planned to construct a senior living community on the property but has since decided to sell it off as five separate tracts. Only one of the tracts remains unsold. Tract 3-A containing the Pilot Life headquarters building is also under contract but KSL representatives have not announced who is interested. The interested party is believed to be Clachan Properties, LLC out of Richmond, Va. It is not known for what purpose the building will be used.
The City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Historic Preservation Commission are looking for public comment on the nomination as part of the process to see if it meets the criteria needed for the NRHP. The meeting will be held virtually at 4 p.m. April 27.
If you would like to participate, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/PilotLife.
Comments may also be directed to Mike Cowhig at 336-382-8353 or Stefan-leih Geary at 332-412-6300 by May 13.
Following the meeting and comments, the Greensboro City Council will consider the nomination prior to the N.C. National Register Advisory Committee meeting June 9. If approved, the nomination will be sent to the National Park Service.
