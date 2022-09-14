It is official. The Pilot Life Insurance Home Office on High Point Road has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, recently was made the decision after the after final review.
The site is the 44th individual property, along with 12 historic districts, in Greensboro, listed on the National Register. The buildings across from Sedgefield have sat empty since the company moved to a new building in downtown Greensboro in 1990 following a merger with Jefferson Standard Insurance in 1987.
This is not the first historic designation sought for the property. The Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission awarded Guilford County Landmark Designation in 2021.
Preservation Greensboro considers this to be part of a broader strategy to restore and adaptively reuse the nearly 100-year-old building. The group believes the owner can leverage federal and state historic tax credits to restore the buildings.
“This is a win for preservation in Guilford County,” Preservation Greensboro wrote on Facebook.
Unlike the Landmark Designation approved by the Historic Preservation Commission, listing on the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property.
However, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website states, “Owners of local landmarks and of property in local historic districts are required to obtain certificates of appropriateness from their preservation commission before making significant changes or additions to a property, before beginning new construction, or before demolishing or relocating a property.”
“Under the Tax Reform Act of 1986, a building that is listed in the National Register or is a contributing building in a National Register historic district may be eligible for a 20 percent federal income investment tax credit claimed against the costs of a qualified rehabilitation of the building. These credits apply only to income-producing, depreciable properties, including residential rental properties. The federal credits do not apply to owner-occupied residential properties.”
Several months ago, the current owner of the property at 4300 High Point Road across from Sedgefield, KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC, began the process of nominating the property for the National Register of Historic Places. KSL Sedgefield Pilot is a subsidiary of Kisco Senior Living.
Nomination is a multi-step process.
First, the City of Greensboro received a letter in April of this year from Darin J. Waters, State Historic Preservation Officer with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, nominating the Pilot Life Insurance Company Home Office. The city had 60 days to comment on the nomination before it came before the National Register Advisory Committee on June 9 where it won approval.
The nomination includes the original 1927 Fackler Building in the center along with its two later additions to the north, the 1928 Mebane Building to the left facing from High Point Road, the 1928 Commons Building on the right, the 1961 Lake Building and an addition toward the rear of the complex, as well as a 1928 reflecting pool in front of the Fackler Building. All of the buildings are structurally sound.
A total of 20.75 acres is included but does not include the properties recently developed or currently in development by other parties.
