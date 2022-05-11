The old Pilot Life Insurance home office in Sedgefield is one step closer to being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Greensboro Historic Preservation Commission took less than 15 minutes on April 27 to approve the application. It now goes to the Greensboro City Council as part of the consent agenda. If approved, it will then go to the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee on June 9, and then, if approved, the nomination will go to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, for final review and listing on the National Register.
“We have received nothing but support [for the nomination],” said Mike Cowhig, community planner for the City of Greensboro. “There is a real sentimental attachment in the area to this property.”
He noted the building is significant because it was the first corporate suburban campus in North Carolina and is built in the Georgian Revival style.
If approved, the Pilot Life building would be the 44th individual property along with 12 historic districts in Greensboro listed on the National Register. The building has sat empty since the company moved to a new building in downtown Greensboro in 1990 following a merger with Jefferson Standard Insurance in 1987.
There was little discussion among HPC members and the nomination received a unanimous vote of approval.
The owner of the property at 4300 High Point Road, across from Sedgefield, KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC, nominated the property for the National Register of Historic Places. KSL Sedgefield Pilot is a subsidiary of Kisco Senior Living.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn received a letter dated April 4 from Darin J. Waters, State Historic Preservation Officer with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, nominating the Pilot Life Insurance Company Home Office.
KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC could receive a 20 percent federal income investment tax credit claimed against the costs of a qualified rehabilitation of the building if the nomination goes through.
Listing on the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property.
However, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources website states, “Owners of local landmarks and of property in local historic districts are required to obtain certificates of appropriateness from their preservation commission before making significant changes or additions to a property, before beginning new construction, or before demolishing or relocating a property.”
