The story of the Town vs. the Pigs seems to be over. Lori Herron’s property at 2216 Guilford College Road appears to be empty.
“We think that she has now gone and the property is vacant,” confirmed Beth Koonce, town attorney. “I think it had more to do with the fact that the property was foreclosed.”
Records from the Guilford County Tax Department and Register of Deeds indicate that Herron defaulted in payment of a Feb. 18, 2000, deed of trust and the house was foreclosed and offered for sale. YL Properties LLC of Greensboro was the highest bidder at a public auction on July 22 of this year. A real estate search on Google confirmed the sale date.
Herron could not be reached for comment and it is not known when she moved away or to where.
The property had been listed for sale in early February 2020 but was taken off the market two weeks later.
Herron purchased the home on Guilford College Road early in 2000. She told the Board of Adjustment that prior to the purchase, she checked with the town planner at the time to confirm they could keep a pig in the house. She was told there was no problem. As this was a telephone call, there is no record of the conversation.
Over the years, neighbors began to complain about the pigs as well as debris in the yard. Several notices of violation were sent to Herron. None mentioned pigs. Town Manager Matthew Johnson, then Jamestown’s Planning Director, testified he drove by the property in 2013 but did not see any pigs.
An anonymous complaint came to the Town Feb. 26, 2019, protesting the debris in the yard and odors on the property. Johnson visited the property to investigate and found the debris, which included plumbing fixtures, water heaters and trash. He also discovered nine pigs in the yard and knew they were not allowed in the Land Development Ordinance under Limited Agriculture. Agricultural production is not allowed in zoning for residential single-family homes.
Johnson later stated that if he had seen the pigs from the street, he would have issued a notice of code violation.
“I consulted the ordinance,” he said. “The first thing I would have done would have looked at the Permitted Uses table.”
Johnson sent Herron a letter on Feb. 27, 2019, notifying her that she was in violation of the town ordinance. The letter asked her to relocate the pigs from the property within 30 days. She was granted an extension to May 27, 2019, to find a new home for the pigs.
However, the pigs remained at Herron’s home and she applied for an amendment to the ordinance to change the definition of Limited Agriculture to state that miniature or potbellied pigs be excluded if they are pets. On Aug. 20, 2019, the Town Council denied the application.
Herron was given until Oct. 4 to remove the pigs. She did not comply.
On Oct. 22, 2019, Town Attorney Beth Koonce sent an email to Herron stating, “The Town of Jamestown is moving forward with enforcement of the code violation against you. The next steps will involve financial penalties and the seeking of an injunction from Superior Court enforcing the provisions of the Town’s Ordinance against keeping pigs in residentially-zoned areas.”
Under the Jamestown Land Development Ordinance, the initial penalty is $100, with an additional $100 per day for each day the violation continued. The penalties were not enforced while the case was considered by the Board of Adjustment.
The Town sent a Notice of Civil Penalties due for “Failure to Correct Zoning Violation” to Herron on Nov. 18. She appealed the decision to the Jamestown Planning Board.
The Jamestown Board of Adjustment, which is made up of members of the Planning Board, met Jan. 13, 2020 and Feb. 4, 2020, denying her appeal to remove the civil penalties assessed the previous October. Herron was not permitted to appeal the original zoning violation regarding keeping of swine on her property that she received Feb. 27, 2019, from Johnson because the 30-day timeframe for filing such an appeal had expired.
After the ruling, Johnson said the Town intended to file a request for an injunction with the Guilford County Superior Court to remove the pigs.
“If Herron also appeals, the Court will probably stay the injunction until they hear the appeal and then consider the injunction,” he said.
Herron was allowed to keep the pigs during any upcoming proceedings and the Town could not remove them.
One week after the Board’s decision, Herron filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy relief. That case was later dismissed for failure to make planned payment.
Herron then sued the Town of Jamestown in Guilford County Superior Court, seeking “declaratory judgment and an injunction against the enforcement of the ordinances.” That case was dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction and failure to state a claim.
On March 19, 2020, Herron filed a writ of certiorari with the Superior Court, appealing the Board’s decision.
By February 2020, the pig menagerie had grown to 10, all treated as pets and considered by Herron as emotional-support animals. Herron has seizures and says the pigs can sense when she is on the verge of a seizure and will alert her.
With the pigs still living at her residence, Herron appealed that decision to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. The Town asked to dismiss her appeal because she had not timely served the proposed record on appeal in violation of the Rules of Appellate Procedure. However, the trial court denied the Town’s motion.
On Aug. 15, 2022, the Court of Appeals denied Herron’s appeal. She continued to keep the pigs at her home. If she chose to continue the case, the next option would have been to appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court or the United States Supreme Court.
The Town of Jamestown did not require Herron to pay any of the penalties required by the Land Development Ordinance for the violation.
