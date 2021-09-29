Members of the Woman’s Club of Southwest Guilford have worked diligently making decorations for the upcoming Derby Days: Hats and Hogs Pig Pickin’ to be held in Jamestown Oct. 9 from 7-11 p.m.
“We had the idea for this theme and decorations last year,” said Laura Gulledge, president of the Woman’s Club, “but due to the pandemic we switched to Safe at Home with a drive-thru pickup. We saved the derby theme for the 2021 fundraiser.”
The most recent crafting session to create the look and feel of an authentic Kentucky Derby involved large paper rosettes, which will be displayed at the event along with other derby décor.
The annual Pig Pickin’ is a fundraiser for Family Service of the Piedmont, which serves more than 19,000 clients who deal with issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability.
This year’s event will be at the home of Dr. Steven and Andrea Davis who are serving as honorary chairs. Parking will be available at Jamestown United Methodist Church and guests will be shuttled to the location.
“We will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for the outdoor Jamestown Pig Pickin’,” said Claudia Perez. “We are encouraging attendees to wear a mask and to practice social distancing and good hygiene through hand washing/sanitizing.”
Tables at the event will be spaced out, and there will be hand-sanitizing stations available to help guests follow protocol.
“The amazing Jamestown Pig Pickin’ committee and the Family Service of the Piedmont staff have worked very hard this year to go forward with this event safely,” said Mark Whitesell, event chair.
TCDI (Technology Concepts & Design Inc.) is once again serving as the event’s presenting sponsor.
As in years past, the menu will feature barbecue pork and chicken served by BBQ Joe’s County Cooking & Catering, along with southern sides, desserts, beer and wine. The cost is $65 per person, which is all-inclusive. Tickets are currently for sale online at www.jamestownpigpickin.com.
The Troupers will provide entertainment. In its second decade, the group offers musical fun in a variety of genres including jazz, R&B, rock and contemporary dance classics.
The event also will include a raffle for an 18kt white gold Hearts on Fire diamond necklace valued at $4,000 and donated by Simon Jewelers.
A silent auction will offer opportunities to bid on vacations at home and abroad (airfare for two included), jewelry, restaurant gift cards and more. You do not need to be present to win.
With plans for food, entertainment, raffle prizes and a derby vibe all on track, all that is needed is for guests to arrive in an array of fancy hats.
For more information about attending or sponsoring the Derby Days: Hats and Hogs Pig Pickin’ fundraiser, contact Whitesell at 336-339-0348 or mark.whitesell@rentalsupplyinc.com.
