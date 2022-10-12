A great white tent on the lawn of the Pennybyrn Convent and a wee bit of Irish background music greeted guests gathered to celebrate the diamond anniversary of Pennybyrn at Maryfield on Oct. 5. Sister Lucy Hennessy, board chair and mission leader of Pennybyrn, welcomed guests to the luncheon that was sponsored by Marsh & McLennan Agency.
It was the first of two celebrations honoring the Sisters who established the care facility 75 years ago and those who followed, including volunteers, board members, leaders and staff who continue to fulfill the mission to “Demonstrate God’s love for the lives we touch.”
“Our core value is faith in action,” said Rich Newman, president and CEO at Pennybyrn.
Maryfield, Inc., Pennybyrn, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving over 450 senior adult residents. Five Irish Sisters from the Poor Servants of the Mother of God, a Catholic Congregation of Sisters in England, arrived in the High Point area hoping to establish a hospital. The Sisters met with George Penny, who agreed to sell his home – called by many in the community the Penny Mansion. Instead of a hospital, the Sisters established a convalescent home in the house on Nov. 16, 1947. After they had made only a few payments, Penny donated the house to the Sisters.
Today, Pennybyrn owns and operates a Life Plan Community on a 71-acre campus consisting of independent living apartments and cottages, assisted living apartments, assisted living memory support beds and skilled nursing care beds. The newly constructed Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab Center houses short-term residents.
Vonda Hollingsworth, vice president, had the opportunity in recent years to travel to London to see the Maryfield location there and meet the Sisters who continue to prayerfully support the endeavor in High Point.
“It was one of the highlights of my 25 years at Pennybyrn,” Hollingsworth said. “It took patience and perseverance to get past the first few years of establishing this and I look forward to seeing what Pennybyrn does in the future.”
Current development includes 42 independent living apartments, an expanded wellness center, clinic, dining venue, arts and crafts room, theater and meeting spaces. There also have been renovations to the healthcare households, a remodel of the memory support healthcare household and the addition of an adult daycare center.
In a video created by Alderman Studio for the 75th anniversary, staff and residents were asked to describe Pennybyn in one word. Some of the adjectives used were home, community, family, friendly and loving.
“I couldn’t ask for a better place to live,” one resident said.
Evidently Pennybryn is also a good place to work. The Business High Point Chamber of Commerce honored Pennybryn as Business of the Year at its Membership Awards Gala Sept. 23 at High Point Country Club. The annual award recognizes one business that demonstrates good corporate citizenship, a robust culture of employee support and excellence in service, as well as advocating for the High Point community.
In November, Pennybryn will host another special event at its community center in appreciation of current donors.
