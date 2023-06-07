The ground is cleared on Penny Road across from Florence Elementary School but that is just about the only thing that has happened in recent months. Now the developer plans to scale back a portion of the original development.
At the April 23 High Point Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Keystone Homes/Diversified Estate Holdings, LLC, offered some conditions to a March rezoning request for a 9.7-acre parcel west of the intersection of Penny and East Fork roads. However, Herbert Shannon, senior planner for the city, said these did not address key issues. As a result, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended denying the rezoning request.
On May 15, the High Point City Council heard the request, which had some major changes from the initial proposal.
“Staff now recommends approval,” Shannon said. “The applicant has come a long way from their initial proposal. Staff is of the opinion that we have a better proposal than we had a month ago.”
New this time are some transportation suggestions requiring two access points and improvements to the intersection. Keystone Homes has reduced the maximum number of units from 56 to 33 on 4.8 acres below a Duke Energy right of way, which cuts through the property diagonally.
Even with these new conditions, the City Council was not satisfied and sent the revised request back to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The new date will probably be June 28.
March meeting
In March Keystone Homes requested a rezoning from Conditional Use Agricultural (CU-AGR) to Conditional Zoning Residential Multifamily-16 (CZ RM-16) for multifamily development. This means up to 155 dwellings could be permitted on the parcel. The applicant proposes 3-and-4 story multifamily buildings with up to 56 units per building.
The remainder of the property is on the northeast corner of the site along Penny Road and was not part of the rezoning request. This 37-acre area is designated for up to 439 apartments and 41 single-family homes.
Shannon recommended denial in March, noting the presence of a Duke Energy easement and two electrical transmission towers that run diagonally through the middle of the site. This makes most of the site undevelopable, according to Shannon. Only a triangular area on the southwest portion of the site is developable where Keystone has proposed a 145-unit multifamily community.
Judy Stalder, the applicant’s representative, stated that when Keystone began looking at this property, which is adjacent to one of its other developments, the company assumed that the conditions would be similar, but that is not the case.
Several concerns were voiced by speakers including increased traffic in an already busy area on roads that were not built to handle it; addition of students at already overcrowded Florence Elementary, Southwest Middle and Southwest High schools; proposed four-story multifamily apartment buildings would overshadow adjacent existing single-family homes; potential stormwater problems and flooding; and removal of trees will increase soil erosion and decrease animal habitats.
