What do you think of the pedestrian bridge alongside East Fork Road over the City Lake?
The bridge, completed in 2020, has been nominated for a North Carolina Department of Transportation Mobi Award. The award recognizes multimodal projects that play an important role in creating vibrant communities in the state.
Multimodal projects serve at least two modes of transportation such as rail, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, highways, public transportation and ferries. Examples include greenways, streetscape projects and bridges with walking paths.
Previous winners have included the Granite City Greenway in Surry County, REACH Transit in Shelby, Surf City-Topsail Island Bridge Connector. LYNX Blue Line Extension Light Rail Project in Charlotte, Downtown Streetscape Project in Sanford and Corolla Village Road Sidewalk in Currituck County.
The bridge was put into place by cranes on April 8, 2020, and dedicated Nov. 13 of that year. Without the concrete walking deck, the bridge weighs approximately 11,000 lbs.
The approximately $1.8 million bridge project is funded by grants received by the Town of Jamestown and any money paid out by the Town will be 100 percent reimbursed.
This is not the first time the pedestrian bridge has been in the running for an award. During the dedication ceremony, Town officials accepted an award from the N.C. Chapter of the American Planning Association recognizing the bridge as the winner of the 2020 Great Healthy Place award.
Mobi Award entrants will be judged in several categories based on population including one category for innovation. The winning project is the one that the judges determine took the most innovative approach to planning, programming or implementation of the facility or service.
Another judging category is MVP, or Most Voted Project. Here, the public has an opportunity to vote on the project they think is the most valuable to a community. The project with the most votes wins.
Cast your vote – and tell your neighbors – for Jamestown’s East Fork Pedestrian bridge and sidewalk project by using the link on the Town’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=town%20of%20jamestown%2C%20nc. Voting ends Feb. 25. You may only vote once.
Finalists will be notified in March and the winners announced in May.
