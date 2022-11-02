It does not take a lot of effort to find that every month has one or more special types of recognition. November is known as National Adoption Month.
President Ronald Reagan began the initiative in 1984 when he proclaimed a National Adoption Week and President Clinton took it a step farther in 1995 by proclaiming the first National Adoption Month.
Many adoptions occur from foster care situations. About 30 percent of these children may be adopted. In recent years, the Children’s Bureau has used November to focus attention on the adoption of teens since they are at higher risk of aging out of the foster care system.
The theme for this year’s National Adoption Month is “Small Steps Open Doors,” which emphasizes taking time to talk with and listen to youth to earn their trust and help them make good decisions about permanency in their lives.
But adoption beginning with foster care is certainly not the only way to grow a family. Parents wishing to adopt may find a child through a certified adoption agency or by word-of-mouth from someone who knows a woman looking for a family to adopt a child she is unable to raise.
Lifeline Children’s Services, which began in Birmingham, Ala., is licensed in the state of North Carolina to offer domestic adoptions. Founded by John Carr and Wales Goebel in 1981, the organization grew out of a desire to begin an adoption agency that would be an extension of the Crisis Pregnancy ministry. It would provide a way for a woman to carry a child to term and, if desired, place the child through adoption.
“The men’s desire was not just to lead women not to abort their child, but to support, disciple and walk with the mothers through the pregnancy and after,” said Herbie Newell, president of Lifeline Children’s Services. “As the organization grew and flourished they realized many were interested in having their child placed for adoption. Their mission grew to also recruit families that wanted to adopt, as well as foster families that could care for a child while its mother got back on her feet.
“If a woman expresses a desire to place her child for adoption Lifeline walks her through the process to make sure she believes that is the best thing for her child and is a decision she will not regret in the future. Then we allow her to chose a family she believes is the best one for her child.”
The Internet and DNA testing sites have made the possibility of adoptive children or birth parents not finding each other slim to none according to Newell.
Although some birth mothers still want to be anonymous, most adoptions today are semi-open, which involves the birth mother receiving letters about and pictures of the child, or open and includes visits and phone calls. It is the option of the birth mother which one they want.
“Mainly, we want to make sure that all adoptions are legal, ethical and something everyone can be comfortable with,” Newell said. “Things that set us apart are we are pro-women and pro-birth mother. We are a Christian organization that wants to minister with acts of service and love to the entire adoption triangle — mother, child and family.”
Adoptions may start at birth and also include stepparent adoptions and even adoptions of adults, persons over the age of 18.
There are four main avenues of adoption: an agency helps a birth mother place her child; an independent family finds a mother willing to place her child with them; becoming a foster parent with hopes to adopt; or international adoption handled by an agency.
“All adoptions have to be done right,” noted Brinton Wright, a lawyer in Greensboro who has been handling adoptions since the 1980s. “There are a lot of rules that people would not know without a lawyer.”
Every state has different laws outlining what expenses can be paid for or reimbursed to a birth mother from an adoptive family. Some expenses that may incur are the birth mother’s medical bills, lawyer fees, court costs and pre-placement assessments, also called home studies.
However, there is a federal adoption tax credit of up to approximately $15,000 after an adoption is completed. This reimbursement is used to pay the adoptive parents’ taxes and must be used up within five years. If an adoptive child is a ward of the state, the state will pay up to $2,000 after the adoption is complete.
Usually consent for an adoption comes from the birth mother, but if a birth father was married to the mother or has supported the mother and child, his consent also must be given for the adoption to take place.
“Birth parents in North Carolina have seven days to revoke their desire to place their child up for adoption,” Wright said.
Although most adoptions today are open or semi-open, North Carolina requires that social and medical forms for all birth mothers and birth fathers, if known, be shared with the adoptive parents.
“This provides a word picture of what the birth parents are like, their education, hobbies, appearance, etc.” Wright said.
For legal purposes, adoption is a complete substitution of family. Adoptive parents get a substitute birth certificate to replace the original one.
“A person becomes a member of the new family just the same as if he or she is ‘homemade,’ with all the legal rights of any child,” Wright said.
(Note: There are many reliable agencies available for those wishing to place their child or to adopt. Lifeline Children’s Services reached out to share their story during National Adoption Month. Brinton Wright, PLLC, from the law offices of Brinton Wright in Greensboro assisted with information about the legalities of N.C. adoptions.)
