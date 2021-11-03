There were slightly fewer rounds of golf played at Jamestown Park Golf Course in September this year, 3,452, compared to 3,504 in 2020, but revenues were 11 percent higher this year. Year-to-date, there were only about 1,000 fewer rounds played this year compared to 2020.
Greens fees this year were up 14,42 percent in September and 1.33 percent for the fiscal year.
Golf shop inventory sales were down 12.33 percent in September and 1.27 percent for the fiscal year.
Total revenues for September 2021 were $128,283 and operating expenditures were $115,473, indicating a net operating loss of $12,810 for the month.
Overall, total golf course revenue was up just 0.19 percent for the fiscal year. Total expenditures were up 6.63 percent.
September food and beverage sales were up 14 percent compared to the previous year. This reflects the closing of not only the grill but the park as well several weeks last year due to Covid precautions. September 2021 profits were $12,033 and 2020 profits were $9,206. Expenses for September were $1,141 compared to $124 last year.
Golf Maintenance
“As colder temperatures head our way, we are getting prepared for the first frost of the year,” said Jamey Claybrook, golf course superintendent. “We are preparing by raising turf heights of cut on our tees, fairways, and greens. This will help ensure that our players have something to hit off when our Bermuda grass goes dormant.
“We will begin to remove covers from the storage building for the greens and stage them in their proper areas around the golf course. We are also applying pre-emerge weed control wall-to-wall so we will be clean of weeds for the fall and winter months to come.”
Claybrook added work on the irrigation system leaks is a full-time job.
“Most of the time when leaks get fixed, we have more leaks that pop up on the same golf hole because of past connections.”
Canada geese are making a mess on the golf course so Claybrook plans to bring in a dog that is trained to chase and harass the geese and scare them off.
Several tree removal companies have donated wood chips to the Town and these have been spread as mulch in areas where there was only dirt and rocks. Removal of several dead and dying trees is in Claybrook’s plans.
There will also be some work done to clean up the bunkers.
