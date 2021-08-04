Even Covid-19 protocols couldn’t stop avid golfers.
Figures reflecting amount of play and revenue/expenses for Jamestown Park and Golf Course for both the month of June and fiscal year 2020-2021 look good, even though the park was closed for six weeks in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Rounds of play continue to be impressive,” said Finance Director Judy Gallman at the July 20 Town Council meeting. “For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, there have been 31,368 rounds played. For this same time period in 2020, there were 22,072 played.
The course saw 3,392 rounds played in June 2021 compared to 3,280 in 2020. There was one more bad weather day this year and the course was closed one day for aeration.
Total revenues for June 2021 were $120,947 and operating expenditures were $123,453, indicating a net operating loss of $2,506 for the month.
“In June 2020, there was an operating gain of $11.313,” Gallman noted. “There seems to have been a lot more spent on supplies in both the golf maintenance area and the golf shop in June 2021.”
Greens fees this year were up 12.5 percent in June and 46.5 percent for the fiscal year.
Golf shop inventory sales were up 55 percent in June and 61 percent for the fiscal year
Overall, total golf course revenue was up 48.5 percent for the fiscal year. Total expenditures were up 18.4 percent.
Marcy Newton, assistant golf pro, presented a fiscal year report, which also showed comparisons between 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.
Total rounds for 2020-2021 were 31,400 compared to total rounds of 26,500 in 2018-2019 and 22,072 in 2019-2020. Total revenue was up for the year was up by approximately 35 percent.
For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, the total number of paid rounds played in 2021 were 10,169 compared to 9,400 in 2019.
Total green fee revenues were up approximately 17 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019.
Total cart and range revenue was up approximately 28 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
Golf Maintenance
“We have sold several pieces of unused equipment on govdeals.com, and have started moving some equipment into the refurbished fairgrounds building including all greens covers, said Jamey Claybrook, golf course superintendent.
“The fairways, tees and greens surrounds turf grasses all have responded well to the fertilizer application in late May, and we have also just completed several fertilizer applications to the greens,” Claybrook continued. “We have completed the process of aerification of greens as well. We regularly check soil moisture readings around the course and especially greens so our irrigation water is use efficiently.”
Claybrook noted that irrigation leaks on several holes have been repaired but there are still 13 active leaks that will be repaired soon.
“We have completed work on the golf course irrigation computer and have completed several communications repairs to the field irrigation satellites. Most of the irrigation sprinkler heads are fully operational, and working well with computer software.”
