When renovations were planned for the Pennybyrn independent living community on Penny Road in High Point, they included a new gallery to display high-quality artwork for residents and their guests. On Sept. 15 the first exhibit opened to the delight of those gathered to view the paintings, pottery and a handcrafted wooden clock.
If the reaction of those visiting the gallery is any indication, it should continue to be a success.
“I especially like the painting of the baby elephant,” Louise Squires said. “I might not want to hang it in my home, but it is so well done.”
A rabbit beside a wooden wall was so realistic it resembled a photograph. “But the colors are much warmer,” Eddie Bass said, as he also noted how the light source created interesting shadows and depth to the painting.
Many were intrigued by a painting created by Victor Huggins called Blue Ridge Mountains. The fields and trees beneath the mountains were highlighted by indentations that set the artwork apart from others in the collection, which included a variety of styles.
Pennybyrn owns two of the paintings by nationally and internationally known artists Marcy Dunn Ramsey and Matthew Hillier. Before the official gallery opening, Ramsey came to share her inspiration and motivation behind her artwork “Circle Dance.” On occasion, others whose art is displayed in the gallery also will be invited to discuss their work.
Moving forward, the Art Gallery Committee, chaired by Pennybyrn resident Kitty Montgomery, plans to add to the facility’s permanent collection and supplement the gallery with borrowed pieces.
The inaugural exhibit included artwork from the vast collections of residents Peg and Dar Ferry and Eloy Doolan and his late wife Connie.
“I wanted to share some of the pictures my wife and I had collected so others would be able to enjoy them,” Doolan said.
Jeff Horney, executive director of Theater Art Gallery (TAG), will serve as the gallerist and curator. Exhibits will be changed every three months, with the next showing a photography display.
“We want to keep the displays interesting and explore different opportunities to grow and expand the gallery, Sarah Barker, director of Development & Community Relations, said. “We will be looking for a variety of mediums to showcase.”
Sister Lucy Hennessey, mission leader and chair of Pennybyrn’s Board of Directors, shared her passion for the new art gallery in a written statement:
“We are thankful for those who are blessed with the talents of painting and drawing, which inspire us all and provide a glimpse of God’s beauty,” she said.
It appears art will continue to be part of the culture and beauty of life at Pennybyrn in many ways. Besides the new fine art gallery, the facility has two other galleries — one for visiting artists and one for work completed by residents.
