Perception and reality are often two different things. Doug MacColl admits his original view of a prosthetic limb was that of a pirate’s peg leg from when he was 5 or 6 years old. Today, MacColl uses a state-of-the-art computerized prosthetic leg to replace the left one which was amputated last fall.
“I had no idea of the changes technology had made in prosthetics,” he said. “My doctor told me I could do everything I did before, just at a slower pace.”
MacColl’s journey to get him from the loss of his natural leg to using an artificial one has been long and painful. But his story is also one of inspiration.
Diagnosed with lupus five years ago, a daily regimen of mediation was keeping it under control. Unbeknownst to MacColl, however, due to the lupus he developed antiphospholipid syndrome. APS means his blood became very thick and sticky and was highly prone to clots.
On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, a date MacColl says he will always remember, all of the toes on his left foot went numb. As the weekend progressed the numbness and a strange white coloration moved up his foot. He could not see his doctor until the 16th, and by the 18th it had gotten so bad the doctor advised him to go to an emergency center.
“I think my wife was already waiting in the car by the time I finished talking to the doctor,” MacColl said.
In approximately three hours, MacColl had been seen by triage, put on blood thinners, transported to Moses Cone Hospital, discussed treatment with a vascular surgeon and was prepped for surgery.
“I had been in pharmaceutical sales for 16 years and knew enough to imagine potential issues with blood clots,” MacColl said. “I could feel my mortality and got very emotional. I needed to see my children again. They are my world. Other kids might have talked about being a fireman or policeman, but I wanted to grow up to be a dad. In my opinion I have the two most amazing children ever.”
Due to Covid restrictions and the ages of his children at the time (8 and 11), they could not go into the hospital to visit their dad, but he was wheeled outside the main entrance of the ER to see them.
During surgery, doctors removed three clots from his foot and one from behind his knee, and replaced them with stints. When he awoke MacColl still had his foot, but within two days he needed a third surgery and by day four, with his wife and Pastor Jay Smith from Jamestown Presbyterian Church at his side, MacColl made the difficult decision to amputate.
Aug. 22, 10 days after the problem began, doctors performed a below the knee amputation (BKA) and MacColl had his first experience with phantom pain. Because he was considered too strong to remain in the hospital, MacColl went home Sept. 2 with the prevision he have outpatient physical therapy and continue taking between 40-50 pills a day.
“About 50-60 friends, family and neighbors filled my driveway and cul-de-sac holding signs of encouragement,” MacColl said. “Friends also built rails on the garage steps and I moved into the downstairs guest room. The longer I was home the worse the pain got and I felt like I was being electrocuted.”
Sept. 12 found MacColl back in the ER where his vascular surgeon readmitted him to the hospital. With a goal to save his knee, a revision and debridement was done to remove tissue no longer viable.
“A person with a BKA uses 30-40 percent more energy to walk than a person with two legs, and an above the knee amputee uses 100 percent more energy to walk,” MacColl explained.
“I developed an allergy to Heparin, the blood thinner I was on. My body was fighting against the drug so I developed new clots in my left thigh. On Sept. 22, I had an above the knee amputation. I came home Oct. 8 using a walker and crutches. Throughout it all, I lost a total of 43 pounds.”
MacColl says he spent 43 days in the hospital, had six surgeries, three amputations and an infinite number of blessings. He credits part of his recovery to an amazing team of caregivers — from the physicians to the people who cleaned his room.
“There was not one who did not pure themselves into me,” he said. “I believe they were God’s angels. The other thing that got me through was my faith. I grew up in a Christian home, but I did not realize how people brought into my life would help me.
“My mother-in-law stayed with our children and their school, Revelation Academy in Summerfield, embraced them. My wife Amanda was in the hospital every day with me. She even found a way to stay with me at night. Pastor Jay was there every day also. He is not just my pastor, but my best friend. He prayed over me and Amanda before each surgery. Prayer warriors from 15-20 states prayed for me. I was acquainted with about 80 percent of them and 20 percent were friends of friends or relatives of friends. Our church family rallied around us providing meals. It was humbling.”
Three months post amputation, MacColl got his prosthetic leg and within six weeks had learned to use it “hands free.”
“I had to get strong physically and mentally,” he said. “It was a process of learning to trust this ‘thing’ to support me and work the way it should. Each night I plug it in to recharge for the next day.
“Through all the pain and suffering I have had a powerful peace. I feel it is all part of God’s bigger plan. Max Lucado once said, ‘It is not up to us to know what the plan is, but to hold the hand of the one who does.’ I have a new outlook on life.”
MacColl’s prayer now is that God will put people in his path that he can encourage. He wans to give back to the amputee community the way other amputees have encouraged him. Although he is not sure what it would look like, he has hopes of establishing a non-profit or helping others to establish one so amputees who do not have needed insurance can get surgery and a quality prosthesis.
He also hopes to change jobs from pharmaceutical sales to prosthetic sales. The prosthetist at Hanger Clinic told him no one is more suitable to sell them than a person who has experienced using one. He is learning patience as he goes through the job search process, relying on God’s timing.
“My advice to others,” MacColl said, “is to never give up. When dealing with a physical or emotional problem it is easy to become isolated. There are people out there who want to help. But some do not want to ask for help fearing they will seen weak or scared.
“God has stripped me down and I no longer define myself by the things I used to do — such as being a college athlete. I have to deal with a new way of life, give up control and rely on others.
“I do not think God is done with me yet. My hope and prayer is that others gain a relationship with God. He loves you no matter what. He stands with his arms wide open ready to embrace you and that is amazing.
“A scripture verse that has been one of my ‘life verses’ since this all began is, ‘Praise God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! The Father is a merciful God, who always gives us comfort. He comforts us when we are in trouble, so that we can share this same comfort with others in trouble.’” — 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 CEV
