After not being satisfied with the Keystone Homes/Diversified Estate Holdings, LLC, rezoning request in May for a 9.7-acre parcel west of the intersection of Penny and East Fork roads, the High Point City Council sent the request back to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. That group approved the request with changes that had been made, however the vote was 6-1, with one commissioner absent.
The Commission unanimously had denied the original request in April but by the time the City Council heard the request, it had some major changes from the denied request. Herbert Shannon, senior planner for the city, said his staff now approves the request.
“The applicant has come a long way from their initial proposal, Shannon said, noting concerns of neighbors. “Staff is of the opinion that we have a better proposal than we had a month ago.”
In March, Keystone Homes requested a rezoning from Conditional Use Agricultural (CU-AGR) to Conditional Zoning Residential Multifamily-16 (CZ RM-16) for multifamily development at 1701 and 1711 Penny Road. This means up to 155 dwellings could be permitted on the parcel. The applicant proposed 3-and-4 story multifamily buildings with up to 56 units per building.
The changes include some transportation suggestions requiring two access points and improvements to the intersection. Keystone Homes has reduced the maximum number of units from 56 to 33 on 4.8 acres adjacent to an existing neighborhood. This part of the development is below a Duke Energy right of way, which cuts through the property diagonally.
Maximum building height has been reduced to 50 feet and the length has been reduced from 250 to 200 feet. Setback from the existing neighborhood has been increased and as well as an increase in landscaping height.
Keystone Homes has also offered new conditions to the other parcel, which will consist of two apartment buildings with 56 units each.
The location across from Florence Elementary School has been cleared for several months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.