It is said of postmen that “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” That saying might also be applied to the current members of Jamestown’s Parks and Recreation Committee. Members met Monday night even though there were tornado and severe thunderstorm watches issued.
Parks Superintendent Scott Coakley presented several amendments to the Town’s Uniform Park Rules and Regulations. These amendments are the result of a review of the current policy by the staff. Several changes were needed to simplify shelter reservations. Most changes involved who has authority to enforce the regulations.
A new regulation relates to picnic shelter use. It states: “Advanced reservations for picnic shelters are strongly encouraged. Picnic shelter use is based on a first come, first served basis if not reserved. Fees are due at the time of reservation to secure the shelter. Any shelter reservation canceled within 7 days of the reservation will be charged a $25 service fee. Any person renting a shelter must be 21 or older. Shelters must be cleaned and vacated no later than 15 minutes prior to posted park closing hours.” It goes on to add: “Deposits, if any are required, shall be refunded after a satisfactory inspection by park staff.”
Coakley also requested adding a $50 deposit to all shelter reservations. This would encourage patrons to leave the shelters clean for the next user. The deposit is refundable after a satisfactory inspection of the shelter.
T-Mobile awards 25 Hometown Grants each quarter, committing to provide $25 million in grant funding through 2026. The requirement is that projects be located in towns with less than 50,000 people and projects must provide a community benefit.
Jamestown is requesting the maximum $50,000 with no requirement to match by the Town. Grant money would be used to update the sports complex by purchasing an automatic line marker, portable benches for youth teams and portable bleacher for spectators at youth games. The line marker will reduce staff time to mark the fields from 4 hours to 23 minutes.
The P&R Committee recommended that Council approve the amendments to the Jamestown Uniform Park Rules and Regulations, the implementation of shelter deposits and the implementation of service fees. They also provided a motion of support for the application for the T-Mobile Hometown Grant.
The Town Council will consider these recommendations from the Parks and Recreation Committee at the Sept. 19 meeting. Town staff will request that Council support the T-Mobile Hometown Grant application at the August meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.