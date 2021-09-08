In 1969, when Jamestown Elementary School Principal Olin Jackson mentioned to Doris Berry that a child in his school needed shoes and could not afford them, it is unlikely either realized the impact the statement would have on the entire community for decades to come.
Berry did not take the comment lightly, but immediately solicited help from the women’s circles at Jamestown United Methodist Church where she and Jackson were members. The groups began to collect clothing for children in need and were so successful they had no place to put everything.
Businessman Bow Stafford allowed the use of his old office building on Main Street, which became the first official thrift store operated by the church.
In 1970, the Methodist Men moved the garage of the old Bundy house to the back of the church and renovated it for use as the Thrift Store. Houston Williams updated the building in 1991 and in 1996 – with the guidance of Williams and help from a wealth of volunteers – the church built a new, larger facility and renamed it the Jamestown United Methodist Church Outreach Thrift Center.
From the beginning, volunteers from the church and the community have been the heart of the Outreach Thrift Center, in its conception, construction and operation.
Closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic, volunteers are once more preparing to open the Outreach Thrift Center at 711 Teague Place on Sept. 14. It will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
“The Outreach Thrift Center offers several benefits to our community,” said board member Alan Ebel. “We provide a convenient opportunity for those wishing to donate slightly used items no longer needed. This allows us to offer quality items at minimal prices in a way that maintains the dignity of our customers and uplifts the spirits of our volunteers. All proceeds are then returned to the community through donations to non-profit organizations and our schools.
“We expect to grow back to what we did before the pandemic,” he added.
The Board of Directors, which currently oversees the Outreach Thrift Center, has used the time the center was closed to upgrade the building, including power washing, painting and installing equipment to improve air circulation. They also purchased a fogger that can be used to disinfect the inside of the building and its contents.
“It has been a big process to get ready to reopen,” said Sue Moore, board member. “We excepted donations for two weeks in June to fill in needed items.”
The JUMC Outreach Thrift Center carries clothing, jewelry, household items such as glassware, dishes, linens and comforters, and children’s books and toys.
“We can no longer accept lamps, pictures and CDs,” Moore explained. “We do not have room. If we get items we cannot use, we share them with other groups.
“Our main purpose is to help people, with a focus on children, and we are still supporting children at Jamestown Elementary. We provide free clothing if there is a need, help those with financial problems and donate to charities.”
Donations to the Outreach Center may be brought to the Center during the hours it is open.
