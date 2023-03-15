Food insecurity continues to be a major problem nationally and locally. In Guilford County one out of five residents are food insecure, two out of three public school children qualify for free or reduced meals, the Greensboro-High Point area is 14th in the United States for food insecurity and there are 24 food deserts.
The free and reduced-price meals that children receive at school are helpful, but not sufficient. Children’s brains and bodies struggle to grow without proper nutrition, which makes learning more difficult. This in turn affects children’s futures.
On the second Wednesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. a mobile Fresh Food Market is set up in the parking lot of the Ragsdale Family YMCA at 900 Bonner Dr. in Jamestown. The Y is one of 20 locations in the Piedmont Triad that hosts these free mobile pantries, part of the Out of the Garden Project. Approximately 65 pounds of fresh produce, bread, meat and shelf-stable items are provided to families who come to the site.
Families in need can just show up and give their name and address.
In 2009, Don and Kristy Milholin began providing 6-10 families with a small bag of food each Friday so they would have enough to eat over the weekend. This eventually grew into the Out of the Garden Project, which today distributes approximately 325,000 meals each month. Last year, the project distributed four million meals.
Every month, Out of the Garden Project volunteers collect food, sort it and package it for families, then deliver it to the various sites to help children and families in local communities.
“Ragsdale Y started working with the Out of the Garden Project in the fall of 2022 when the organization was looking for a location near Jamestown/High Point to hold a mobile Fresh Food Market,” said Marlee Rindal, executive director. “Being on the GTCC campus was an advantage to reach the students also.”
Rindal noted that the mobile market aligns with the Y’s social responsibility focus. Several members volunteer regularly with the food market at that location.
“We are here to serve and support our community in their needs and food insecurity is among the needs in our area,” Rindal said. “We are happy that we can work with Out of the Garden. Partnerships between non-profits are a great way to expand our reach in the community for both organizations. We hope to continue this partnership for a long time but we know we will stay through the summer for sure.”
Out of the Garden offers a website where people can sign up to volunteer.
“This is a story of hope,” said Don Milholin in a blog post. “With your help, we have many more chapters to write, and the families we help have better lives to live.”
