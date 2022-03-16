It has been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. But Amy Wood Pasquini painted a picture with words as she took members of the Jamestown Rotary Club on a verbal tour of North Carolina at their March 8 meeting. From the coastal waterways of Manteo to the mountains of Asheville, Pasquini described various towns and locations across the state in such expressive detail that the mind’s eye could visualize the scenic places she denoted.
Pasquini is travel and events director of Our State magazine, a publication that has been celebrating North Carolina since 1933. She is also the executive producer of content for Our State, a 16-time Emmy Award-winning television show produced by PBS North Carolina.
“Several members of the club subscribe to the magazine and enjoy the many opportunities that North Carolina offers as it relates to activities and destinations,” said Jerry Brett who arranged for Pasquini to speak. “I understood that Amy Jo is a very good speaker and felt everyone in the club would enjoy hearing her.”
The rapt attention of her listeners bore out his supposition.
Pasquini provided a brief description of the magazine’s founder and its continual growth. She detailed her own exodus from and return to North Carolina, and her subsequent career with Our State magazine.
She grew up in High Point, but could not wait to get away from the “small town.” Although she did move, it did not take long for her to return to her southern roots. She and her husband currently live in Kernersville and Pasquini spends her time touting the beauty of the entire state through her affiliation with Our State.
In addition to detailing locations during her talk, Pasquini noted the abundance of fresh food grown throughout the state. She brought back memories of days past and the first tomato sandwich of the season — made with white bread so fresh it stuck to the roof of your mouth. It was slathered with mayonnaise, topped with thick slices of tomato still warm from the garden, sprinkled generously with salt and pepper and eaten standing in the kitchen while the juices from that heavenly first bite dripped down your chin into the sink. Picture that.
The beauty and charm of the state does not have to exist only in the mind or in print, however. It can be experienced firsthand by participating in travel tours sponsored by Our State magazine. The next one is planned to Beaufort on April 7-10. One highlight of the visit will be a meal at the Beaufort Grocery Co. Contact David Cartier at 252-503-7449 and let him know it is about the Our State magazine trip.
“It’s interesting that I have been to virtually every place across North Carolina that Amy Jo talked about,” Brett said. “Her animation when talking added a lot. I enjoyed it when she mentioned she did not talk about religion, politics and BBQ. That’s probably smart, especially when it comes to BBQ, because I will defend Eastern North Carolina BBQ to the death.”
“I enjoy reading Our State magazine,” Steve Owen added. “When you feel the weight of it in your hand you know there is going to be something good inside.”
Of course no meeting is complete without a bit of business and the upcoming Bow Stafford Memorial Golf Classic, scheduled for June 24, was the topic for the evening.
Andrew White, a guest for the evening and owner of Chick-fil-A at Grandover Village, has agreed to be a cart sponsor, as well as provide gift certificates for the event. Cart sponsors have signage placed in golf carts during the tournament. Earthtones Recording Studio will be a beverage cart sponsor. These sponsors have signs in the vehicle that is used to sell drinks. There are also hole sponsors whose signs are placed at various holes along the course.
“We are currently seeking more sponsors to help with the event, said Richard Newbill, chair for the 2022 tournament. “Sponsorships help with the expense of putting on a tournament.”
Anyone interested in helping as a sponsor or participating in the tournament may contact Newbill at richardenewbill@yahoo.com.
As in the past, proceeds will go to Feeding Lisa’s Kids, a non-profit that provides food to area children in need and their families. A donation of $10,100 was given to that organization from funds raised at the last golf tournament.
The Jamestown Rotary Club meets weekly, rotating between the clubhouse at Jamestown Park and the Box Seat in Greensboro. More information about the Jamestown Rotary Club may be found at jamestownrotary.com.
