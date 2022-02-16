Town Council members discussed Capital Improvement Program needs at their Jan. 21 budget retreat. Many of these items have been seen before as they are multi-year projects. Others have risen to “must-do” status in recent years.
Reviewing the fiscal year 2021-22 CIP, work on priority items such as the continuing sidewalk project on Oakdale Road (phases 2 and 3) are still in the design stage. A new project to construct a sidewalk on Penny Road from West Main Street to the Greenway is a must-do that is in the design phase and is scheduled for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.
The final priority is construction of the Recreation Maintenance Building, a project that began several years ago. It is scheduled for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Design work has begun on this project.
These are all capital projects in the Town’s General Fund and total $1,282,500 for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Other items in the must-do category of lower priority include replacing or upgrading the restrooms on the golf course, upgrades to the sound system in the Civic Center, and a new sanitation truck.
Should-do items in the Public Service-Streets Department include storm drainage and street improvements to the Forestdale East development. Included with this are a stormwater mapping project and stormwater audit prep and inspection. There is also the possibility of a solid waste/recycling study.
The Recreation Department’s should-do list contains construction of restrooms at Wrenn Miller Park. This would relieve the necessity of crossing Guilford Road to use the facilities at Town Hall. The department is also looking at replacing shelter No. 3 at Jamestown Park.
Included in the CIP are improvements to the library building, including painting and repointing some of the bricks as well as HVAC system replacements.
Department heads had the opportunity to present ideas they saw as needed in upcoming years.
Matthew Johnson, who at the time was assistant town manager/planning director and is now town manager, suggested delaying the Main Street Corridor Study between Town Hall and the library until the West Main Street water line is replaced and the bypass is opened. The study would suggest improvements along Main Street to make it more pedestrian-friendly.
“The crosswalk at Mendenhall Homeplace probably will move out into the next year (2022-23),” Johnson said, adding the Town wants to get the Pedestrian Master Plan done. “Once that is done, you will see some of our sidewalk projects move up [to must-do] in the CIP.”
Scott Coakley, parks superintendent, said plans include upgrading the WiFi in the parks.
“It will help us improve security,” he said. “We’ll be able to lock the restrooms remotely.”
Coakley added the department is looking into parking issues at the soccer field.
Jamey Claybrook, golf maintenance supervisor, has several priorities for the golf course, bunkers, irrigation system, and cart path repaving. One of those projects holds priority over the others.
“What I believe we’re going to get the most bank for our buck as far as customers … is the bunkers. They’re just in really bad shape,” Claybrook said. “They don’t drain, are full of rocks, fabric is coming up [from beneath the sand], and it requires a lot of work.”
Ross Sanderlin, golf and recreation director said he didn’t have anything for the golf shop but the 2022-23 budget includes funding for improvements to the driving range.
Johnson outlined planned multi-year renovations to Town Hall to accommodate the growing number of staff. The Town Council would continue to meet in the Civic Center, with the present Council Chambers made into offices.
Water and Sewer Fund CIP projects were brief, but, as would be expected, more expensive than General Fund projects.
“The water and sewer structure on Penny Road was put in in the ‘50s,” said Public Services Director Paul Blanchard. He noted the optimal time to install a new water line parallel to the old one is when the sidewalk is installed on that road.
Blanchard added this year the Town is looking at replacing the oldest water line, West Main Street.
The CIP is available in the Jan. 21, 2022, Town Council Budget Retreat packet at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov. The final CIP will be available in May when the 2022-23 fiscal year budget is proposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.