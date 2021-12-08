Jamestown’s Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Station No. 46 placed a new fire engine into service for the first time Nov. 30. A large crowd attended the 6 p.m. celebration, including many children, Mayor Lynn Montgomery, Town Council members, most Town staff, retired firefighters and volunteers, and Larry Lain, retired fire chief of the Jamestown station.
“When we place a new truck into service, we push the fire truck in to the bay for the first time,” said PSFD Chief Derek Carson. “This is a tradition that dates back over 100 years to a time before fire trucks were motorized. In those days, fire departments operated with horse-drawn equipment. After returning from a call, firefighters would have to push the equipment back in to the fire station after disconnecting it.”
“It weighs 23 tons! And they tell me they’re going to push it into the station!” exclaimed Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery to the crowd. “I did some research and found it was built in Appleton, Wis., famous for being the homeplace of Harry Houdini. So, Chief Carson, I’m hoping they brought a little magic in this truck to help you get it into the station.”
Now that trucks are much larger, motorized and have a reverse gear, the push-in is symbolic, with the engine running, a firefighter inside guiding, and others “pushing” outside.
Firefighters and staff of the department started planning and designing the new engine 12 months ago.
“Many hours were spent to assure our firefighters would have the best fire truck possible to serve this community for many years to come,” Carson said.
“This truck is state-of-the-art, with advanced technology that will notify motorists by mapping apps when they are approaching a fire or emergency scene, carries 1,000 gallons of water, has the latest LED lights 360 degrees around the truck, and all the safety features inside the cab to keep our firefighters as safe as possible whether responding to or leaving incident scenes,” he added.
The new truck looks to be more than twice the size of the other “new” engine at Sta. 46 – the town’s first fire truck, a 1929 American LaFrance engine.
According to social media, Ted Womack and Brian Faircloth drug it out of Willard Moore’s barn, got it running, and drove it up and down Dillon Road when Moore owned it.
Today, thanks to Bruce Dillon, Art Wise, Jonathan Knight, Steven Thomas and other volunteers, the restored engine is on display at Sta. 46. It made an appearance in the Jamestown Christmas Parade this past Sunday, but will not respond to calls.
“We really are excited about this [latest] fire truck and have all the faith in the world in the PSFD,” said Montgomery. “On behalf of the Town, the staff and the Council, we are so proud to be associated with you.”
“Our firefighters stand ready to serve this community in any way that is needed. We’re blessed to serve in this great town,” Carson said.
Station 46 is located on Guilford Road behind Town Hall.
