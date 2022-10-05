Fire Chief Kevin Carr was excited to see the old fire engine pull up to Haynes-Inman Education Center. Of course, Carr is not really a fire chief, but principal of the school that serves students with special needs. For a brief time, however, he was able to oversee the excitement of his students as they enjoyed seeing the 1928 American LaFrance pumper fire truck, Jamestown’s first service vehicle when the town established a fire station in 1948.
After being retired as a working engine in 1968, the fire truck was sold and had several owners before being purchased once again by the town. Bruce Dillon, Art Wise and Stephen Thomas spent months – and months – bringing the fire truck back to the look of its glory days.
Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery contacted Carr to see if his students would like to see the old truck. Montgomery, along with town employee Jonathan Knight, who drove the truck, showed up in front of the school to the delight of students and staff.
“One of its purposes is for people to be able see the old engine, to sit in it, ring its bell and just enjoy it,” Montgomery said.
The students at Haynes-Inman did just that.
“Any class that wanted to could come see the fire truck and most of them did,” Carr said. “It was a lot of fun and we hope to be able to do it again.
“It always gets me how kind the community is to us and how they try to make our world a little bigger,” he added. “We hope we make their world a little bigger too.”
Knight drove the old fire engine away to the blaring sound of its siren, and traveled back up the road to CJ Greene Education Center where once again excited students greeted its arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.