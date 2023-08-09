• It would not be the Wyndham Championship without rain. The opening round was rainy as were parts of the early rounds on Friday, before the sun came out in the afternoon. It was humid on Saturday. A severe thunderstorm on Sunday caused a stoppage of play at 4:52 p.m. Play resumed at 6:55 p.m. with the leaders on hole No. 15.
• Columbian Camilo Villegas secured his fourth victory at the 2014 Wyndham Championship at the tournament’s 75 anniversary. He spent the 2023 tournament making his broadcasting debut on the Golf Channel.
• Charley Hoffman made an albatross on No. 15. That means he made 2 on the par 5.
• Sedgefield Country Club member Alex Smalley missed the cut, along with 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who missed the cut by one stroke.
• Byeong-hun (Ben) An has had 11 consecutive rounds at Sedgefield in the 60s, but none were good enough for a victory.
