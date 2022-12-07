October 2022 had fewer bad weather days compared to the previous year, but Jamestown Park Golf Course also saw fewer rounds played. There were 2,864 rounds played compared to 3,117 rounds the previous October. Year-to-date figures through October show 9,385 rounds played versus 12,395 the previous year.
The total revenue for October was $115,279 and expenditures were $125,089. The net operating loss for the month was $9,810 compared to $37,064 the previous year.
Even though rounds played were down, greens fees revenue was up nearly 7 percent, but cart rentals were down slightly more than 7 percent and the driving range was down nearly 44 percent. Pull carts were up almost 61 percent.
Golf shop inventory sales were down 26 percent but golf shop concessions were up over 2 percent.
Clubhouse rentals showed the most increase, coming in at over 533 percent compared to the previous year. Year-to-date clubhouse rentals are up 152 percent.
The grill had a profit of $915 compared to a loss of $2,373 last year. Year-to-date, the grill has seen a net profit of $2,608, slightly more than the $2,598 profit year-to-date in 2021.
