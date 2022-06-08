Seeing the flag of the United States of America raised on a pole to furl gently in every passing breeze is always meaningful. To see it lowered to half-staff is electrifying — especially on Memorial Day. This action honors men and women who have sacrificed all for their country. It recognizes those who left family, friends, jobs, education and their own prospects of a bright future, giving their lives so other Americans could have every opportunity to enjoy the things they left behind.
On Memorial Day 2022, a crowd gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Jamestown to pay honor to those who have died while in the military. There were no cheers as the flag was raised and lowered, as a wreath was placed in front of the memorial and taps was played, or as the National Anthem was proudly sung.
There were greetings, however, among friends who paused to visit following the ceremony and then return to their homes and the freedoms enjoyed as American citizens.
I cannot tell what they were feeling as they left the park that morning, but I was thankful: thankful to those who gave all, to those who have given some — returning home maimed in body, mind and spirit — thankful to those who were willing to sign that blank check agreeing to put their lives on the line if needed.
I am glad to be an American, and for the freedoms I experience under our Constitution. Although some seem to want to crush the American way of life that our founding fathers so carefully set before us, I am thankful for all who have persevered to keep our country free.
