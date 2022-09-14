It would come as no great surprise to hear that parents are their children’s first teachers. By encouragement, direction and example, moms and dads take the fragile beings entrusted to them and guide the little ones as they take their first steps, learn their first words and throw their first ball.
As kids get older, parents help with homework, give driving tips and throughout their entire lives teach important weather-related skills so they will always be properly dressed — i.e. “It’s cold outside, button your coat.”
But at my age (I’m not telling), I find the role of parent/child, teacher/student reversed. My children are constantly sharing important life lessons to help me “grow.” Among the things I’ve learned from them are:
• Generosity. This lesson has been provided mainly by example as I watch them share their home with a friend who has no place else to live, befriend neighborhood children others spurn, or freely watch pets for friends when needed.
• Hospitality. Again this is a lesson by example. I see them quick to offer guests refreshment, or welcome overnight company with pictures of the guest and host displayed in the bedroom in which the guest sleeps. I have learned when entertaining at tea, sugar cubes are preferred and a flower on the tray is a really nice touch.
• Caring. As they share their friends and acquaintances, my kids have taught me to expand my circle of love.
• Eating out. According to my children, going through a fast-food drive-through window does not count as eating out, but sitting down where a server takes your order and waits on you does. They also have provided timely tips on gratuities and paying with a credit card — things I never had to worry about at the “window.”
• Travel. With children who have sometimes lived miles from home, including another country, they have filled me in on carrying proper identification and how to act when going through customs.
• Cooking. Chicken in a crockpot is good, but gets old after years … and years. Now my children give me cooking lessons and add variety to my meals with shared recipes.
• Computers, fashion, make-up and hairstyles. Well, some lessons are a little harder to learn than others. The children are still trying to teach me about these.
• Above all, my children have taught me not to take myself so seriously, to lighten up, laugh at my mistakes and keep trying. They have taught me to enjoy life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.