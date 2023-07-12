Making memories
When my children were young, I never thought about activities we did together as opportunities for making memories. Things like walks in the woods, playing in the park and ice cream at a local shop just seemed to be part of our lives. Looking back, I see all the little things we did as precious memories.
Now that I am a grandmother, however, I find myself being more intentional to create memorable moments with my grandchildren. I am not the type of grandmother who bakes cookies with them each Christmas, however. Mostly, I just try to support their activities. I have attended dance recitals, plays, football games, gymnastic and karate competitions and birthday parties. Birthdays are always celebrated with handcrafted cards from me to them and on occasion we have made cards together. We’ve played board games, had tea parties and simply talked about their day.
I am not sure if any of this will be memorable for them, but for me it has created a store of memories to draw from that remind me how blessed I am to be part of this special family.
Gratitude
Has anyone noticed that the doors on commercial building seem to have gotten heavier in recent years? I have to really tug to get some of them open. I am always thankful when someone opens a door for me or holds it open so I can pass, and I always express my gratitude.
When I commented to a friend that doors get heavier every year, she was quick to remind me that the doors have not changed — I have. I contend, however, that I have not gotten weaker, the doors are truly just heavier. That is my story and I am sticking to it.
No worries
I recently heard a catch phase, “no worries,” which seems to have become quite popular. When I first heard it used, I thought it was a unique speech variation of the person who said it. But now, I hear it popping up everywhere, including said by a family member and on a YouTube video.
It seems to be taking the place of “you’re welcome.” Translated it means not a problem — i.e. Thank you for holding that heavy door for me. “No worries.” I appreciate your kindness. “No worries.” But there can also be a reassurance component to the phase. My dog ran away. “No worries. He’ll come back.”
Then there is the phrase, “Just saying,” instead of “That’s my opinion” or “I have noticed that ...”
Or what about the phrase, “What I’m going to do is . . .” rather than saying, “I’m going to ...”
Our language seems to be constantly evolving. Whether that is good or bad, I am not sure. Just saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.