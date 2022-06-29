If there is any lesson to be learned from life, it is that nothing stays the same. That has certainly been true of the Dennis Cousin Camp. Originating as a one-day event featuring Olympic-style games, it evolved into an annual camping experience for the entire Dennis family. For the past 17 years, children and grandchildren have gathered in the Dennis backyard in Jamestown to enjoy a full-fledged campout.
Many activities have remained the same, such as sleeping in tents, cooking over a campfire or on a camp stove, swimming, kayaking, games, storytelling and sporting events. At one time as many as 10-11 tents were spread across the small strip of land beyond our fence, which we lovingly refer to as our “back forty.” This year we averaged three tents to accommodate those who chose to rough it.
Perhaps the biggest change can be seen in the people. From pre-teens and toddlers to mostly married and engaged adults, the cousins have gone from full-time campers to come-and-go participants. Some were not able to attend at all.
The key objective of the event — creating family memories — has always remained the same, however. And while the future of Cousin Camp is yet to be determined, it is the shared memories that will last a lifetime.
