James, a furry little bookworm that resides at the Jamestown Public Library, recently spent an extended weekend participating with the Dennis family in their 18th annual Cousin Camp. Limited in activities in which he could participate did not keep James from using his imagination to create exciting adventures.
During an afternoon at High Rock Lake, James donned a lifejacket and dreamed of riding the waves formed in the wake of passing boats and jet skis. He also enjoyed a rousing game of “Pass the Pig,” chowed down on a hardy picnic lunch, than took a short siesta with a friend on the back of a grounded paddleboard.
At the campsite in Grandmama Dennis’ backyard in Jamestown, James created handcrafted stickers and a beautiful picture of a farm. He watched as others made giant bubbles with special rope bubble makers and sat around the campfire, basking in its glow as he listened to tales of Cousin Camps past. Nights found him tucked securely in a sleeping bag in a tent with several of his new friends.
“It was fun to have James join our group and to create activities that he could participate in,” said the youngest camper, Jackson Frye.
James and some of his brothers and sisters may be checked out at the Jamestown Public Library so they can join your family on its next vacation or trip, whatever the season. Keep these tiny bookworms away from water and dogs and they will bring an added level of joy to any activity.
