There are certain sensations that seem to shout “fun” as you stroll the grounds at the North Carolina State Fair. Of course, there is the tantalizing smell of food that tickles the nose, awakening taste buds before the first bite is even taken. The sound of music from the rides and shouts of the hawkers as they try to draw visitors to their booths can be heard above the buzzing noise of the crowd. Bright lights on the midway attract your eyes, but the eyes also encounter a variety of colors, shapes and textures from the many displays clustered from one end of the fair to the other.
All this made it hard for my tired body, which had made the trek from Jamestown to Raleigh, not to come alive once I walked through Gate 10 into the wonder known as the N.C. State Fair. To be honest, walking through the gate was about as far as my legs carried me. I choose to rent a scooter that could take me to every corner of the fair with ease and kept me going for the next six and a half hours.
The beauty of the fair is that it does not have to be expensive. You can spend as much or as little as you wish. There are so many interesting exhibits an entire day can be used just taking in the sights. Among our family favorites are the displays of crafts, art, baked goods, produce, animals, flowers and everything in the Village of Yesteryear. Pamela Earp, its current director, noted the Village was in its 70th year. It started with 12 craftsmen, most from the mountains, but today includes craftsmen from all across the state.
Beth Woody, an expert in marquetry, has been honing and displaying that craft for the past 25 years. Since 1968, she has exhibited a variety of crafts at the Village before settling into the beautiful inlaid wood designs she now creates. Other craftsmen include potters, woodworkers, jewelry makers, fiber artists and more.
When I first started attending the State Fair with my older daughter and son-in-law about 30 years ago, all we did was walk and look and look and walk. Grandchildren have made a difference in that routine, however. Our fair experience now has to include at least several rides and some games.
My choice of rides has changed with time and this year found me atop a gallant steed racing along the trail as he took me over the mountain and through the vale. A little imagination helps the scenario, but my 10-year-old grandson who agreed to ride the festive carousel with me even admitted it was more fun than he anticipated. Part of my pleasure was then watching him enjoy the fast whirling, stomach-dropping rides similar to those of my youth.
A bit of fair food at midday to sustain our bodies and we could say our fair experience was complete.
The theme for this year’s fair was “Worth the Wait” alluding to the fact the fair was not held in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Pamela Earp said that as people stopped by her booth in the Village to chat they were much more reflective of fair years past.
Although crowds at this year’s event were smaller, many still came. Unfortunately, the fun-filled days at the fair have ended for now. Hopefully the wait until 2022 will be filled with anticipation of good things to come.
