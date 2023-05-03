Do you know a person or a group of people who have contributed to the history of Jamestown? If so, the Historic Jamestown Society is again accepting applications for the Mary A. Browning Historic Preservation Award.
Eligibility rules are simple: Candidates are not required to be Jamestown citizens and nominations for posthumous awards will be considered. The contributions of all nominees must be directly related to the preservation, interpretation or research of Jamestown history.
Selection will be based on significance, quality, leadership, impact, performance and dedication.
Categories include Archeology, Education and Outreach, Lifetime Achievement, Heritage Interpretation, Research, Documentation/Survey Work, Activism/Advocacy, Structural Preservation/Restoration, Archival Activities, or other.
A nomination form is available at the Mendenhall Homeplace, 603 W. Main St. and on the website, www.mendenhallhomeplace.com. Forms are also available at the Jamestown Town Hall.
Mail your nomination to Historic Jamestown Society, P.O. Box 512, Jamestown, NC 27282, or bring it by the Homeplace during hours of operation.
Include a letter of nomination explaining why this person or group is a candidate for the Mary A. Browning Historic Preservation Award.
The deadline is May 13. If you miss this year’s deadline, there is no need to worry. Applications may be sent any time during the year and will apply to the following year’s award. All nominations received since the last presentation have been kept and will be considered.
If you have any questions, contact Shawn Rogers at 336-454-3819, or director@mendenhallhomeplace.com.
This is the ninth year the award has been presented. Past recipients have included Jack Perdue, the Jamestown Veterans Committee, Mr. and Mrs. William G. Ragsdale Jr., Quentin (Wimpy) Hodgin, Jane Wade, Old Jamestown School Association, Richard Hay and Shirley Haworth.
Established by the Historic Jamestown Society in 2013, the Browning award honors the late well-known local historian and genealogist Mary Browning, who was also the first recipient of the award. She used census records and the National Archives as well as research in the Friends Historical Collection at Guilford College, local libraries and newspaper archives to compile her ever-expanding notes on the area.
Browning almost single-handedly took on the responsibility of documenting the town’s history in five books, multiple newspaper articles and video.
As a professional genealogist, she also used her knowledge to help families research their roots.
Browning passed away earlier this year.
The Mary A. Browning Historic Preservation Award will be presented Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. The location will be determined.
The public is invited to attend to learn some of Jamestown’s history and to become involved in the Historic Jamestown Society.
