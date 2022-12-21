When the couple came to Bluebird Event Center on Greensboro Road to inquire about using it for their wedding reception, owner Roshan Bhandari was so impressed with their story that he offered the center to them free of charge. The perspective bride and groom were not your average couple preparing to wed. They were both in their 70s and had pushed their wedding off for years before finally tying the knot.
“I have not heard of anyone getting married at their ages, so letting them use the center was sort of my present for them,” Bhandari said.
Wadis Ingram, 71, and Brenda Sellers Hall, 77, both attended William Penn School in the early 1960s. Wadis, was attracted to Brenda, who participated in the high school’s marching band as a majorette.
“I fell in love with her legs first,” he said.
Because he was several years younger, Wadis was content at the time to admire Brenda from afar.
Years later the two met and realized their attraction for one another was mutual. They talked about getting married, but ongoing health issues kept the wedding plans on hold for years. Dec. 11, 2022, changed that when the couple finally became Mr. and Mrs.
The service, held at Providence Church of God in Christ, was officiated by Pastor Marshall A. Newsome. Wadis’ son, Robert, was the best man and granddaughter Paisley was a flower girl. Brenda’s grand-daughter, Kortney, was the maid of honor and her granddaughter, Kassidy, was also a flower girl,
In addition to his son, Wadis has a daughter, Tonya Sturdivant, and Brenda has a daughter, Katrina Hall McNeil. Between the two, they have 14 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and another on the way.
Friends and family joined the couple for the reception at Bluebird Event Center and even the facility owners Bhandari and his wife Hiromi Yoshikoshi stopped by to participate in the celebration.
The most memorable thing the couple recalls about the reception was the toast.
“Hearing all the kind words of love and encouragement from our family and friends was special,” Wadis and Brenda agreed.
