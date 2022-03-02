For months there have been rumors about what is going into the former Edward Jones office space on East Main Street. Social media has been abuzz. Renovation of the space began in November but, like everything else affected by Covid, work has been slow.
“You name it, everything is taking more time,” said Keith Henning, one of the owners of the new business.
As expected, it will be a restaurant, but The Miller’s Market is not just a sit-down place to eat. In fact, that is not the main attraction of the business. With a motto of “Eat, Drink, Shop,” the eatery will feature fresh local foods for dine-in or grab-and-go take-out.
“We thought that [concept] might be good because we’re limited in space, limited in what we can do, so we turned it into more of a market with a coffee shop and a small menu,” Henning said. “People can just come here on the weekend, grab a glass of wine, go sit out on the patio, have a sandwich or cup of soup, and enjoy the day.
“We want to serve fairly simple food that’s really good.”
The café-style menu will feature made-to-order artisan sandwiches, soups and salads, charcuterie board, and other items prepared daily. The menu includes chicken salad, pasta, quinoa bowls and more, which patrons can grab-and-go for lunch or dinner. Craft beer is also available.
Mike Swanson is the new manager, but he is also a chef and his specialty is bread. He will create freshly-baked bread and create pastries and desserts daily. Selections include sourdough, baguettes and focaccia.
“A lot of our menu is based on those breads,” Henning said.
Swanson uses stone-ground flour from Lindley Mills, located in Graham. The flour is sprouted organic non-GMO, which adds nutrients and makes the bread easier to digest.
There will be a full coffee bar and the Market’s own coffee roast is planned for the future. Patrons will be able to purchase it by the bag.
As for the restaurant portion, diners may choose from menu items prepared on-site and enjoy a meal at one of the tables, which were made by Jamestown resident Matt Kepley.
The shelves of The Miller’s Market will be stocked with specialty food items, jams, gourmet gifts and homemade treasures from the community, making it a specialty grocery store.
“I don’t know that we were looking for another space in Jamestown, but when this became available, we began to wonder what we could do with the space with the limitations we had,” Henning said, noting the space was not set up as a restaurant and did not have a hood or grease trap. “You’re kind of limited on what you can serve.”
Owned by the same group that owns Black Powder Smokehouse, which opened in 2019, the name continues to honor local history. Black Powder recognizes the many rifle makers in the area. The Miller’s Market is named for the many grain mills that used to dot the landscape, including the Robbins-Holton Mill that still stands nearby on Dillon Road. The name also honors the heritage of Oakdale Cotton Mill and the people involved there.
The Miller’s Market joins a growing list of eateries within walking distance of each other in downtown Jamestown.
The soft opening for The Miller’s Market, 116 E. Main St., should be in the third week of March. Watch the business’ social media for an exact date.
Hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. but will probably expand as demand increases. WiFi is available. The patio – “the best one in Jamestown” according to Henning and Swanson – will feature seating and musical entertainment.
Black Power owners expand
The owners of Black Powder Smokehouse and The Miller’s Market also have a catering and events company in the former Henry James Bar-B-Cue location on Greensboro Road in High Point. An Asheboro location of the Smokehouse on Fayetteville Street is expected to open in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.