One of Jamestown’s most famous “personages” has received official recognition. Not bad, considering the recipient is a ghost.
A sign erected on May 5 on the Jamestown side of the underpass on East Main Street now recognizes Lydia, the famous hitchhiker. Many have heard the story: Lydia appears from time to time on a rainy night looking for a ride home following a car accident at the old underpass. When the driver takes her to the address, he turns to her in the back seat — but she is not there. After knocking on the door of the house, he (it is usually a man who picks her up) learns the daughter of the house died several years ago.
The sign project was spearheaded by Dan Sellers with Carolina Haints, Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting ghosts tales, folklore legends, unexplained mysteries, dark history and true crime stories of the Carolinas. It is in its seventh year of podcasts, available at www.wreakhavocproductions.com/carolinahaints.
“The Town did an amazing job refurbishing this [underpass] and making it user-friendly,” Sellers said. “The only thing missing was something officially acknowledging the legend for visitors. It’s an important piece of the fabric of Jamestown.”
The marker reads: “Lydia’s Bridge. Since the 1920s, apparition of a young woman has been seen hitchhiking here, only to disappear when drivers come to her aid.”
The new sign is part of the Legends and Lore marker system from the William C. Pomeroy Foundation. The markers promote cultural tourism and commemorate legends and folklore as part of our heritage.
“Generally speaking, folklore is the stories, customs, traditions, and expressive arts and crafts that are passed on from one person to another, often from generation to generation,” according to the Foundation’s website. “Folklore is the knowledge that people share as members of a group or community. Our shared identities and sense of belonging are the result of shared traditions, stories, customs, and activities.”
“I met Lydia in 1970 in the library in elementary school,” said Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery as she held up two books about ghosts in the Carolinas. “I’ve continued to read these books until now.
“After May 25 they will be back in the Jamestown Public Library for you to read.”
For those not familiar with Lydia’s story, professional storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown chillingly related the story at the sign’s unveiling. Those in attendance were rapt and quiet as they listened.
But is Lydia actually folklore or is the story based on an actual accident that occurred June 21, 1920, when a car missed a sharp turn at the underpass, killing the occupants? The late author Michael Renegar and his co-writer Amy Greer did extensive research over many years and determined the woman’s name was Annie L. Jackson, but her middle name could have been Lydia. Newspaper reports of the time detailed the accident. Annie did not survive. She is buried in the Jackson family plot at Holt’s Chapel Cemetery in Greensboro.
Renegar and Greer as well as Sellers (who also believes Annie Jackson was the ghost’s real name) have written books on paranormal appearances in North Carolina and the Jamestown Public Library has many books on the subject.
But as far as Jamestown is concerned, the hitchhiking ghost at the underpass is now officially named Lydia.
