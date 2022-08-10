Jamestown has yet another reason to make the area a destination location. As of June 28, a new restaurant opened at 727 W. Main Street (originally Penny’s Restaurant). Namaste Lumbini Restaurant & Bar specializes in authentic Indian, Napoli and Indo-Chinese cuisine.
When thinking of a name for the restaurant, the staff wanted something that fit the type of food served. Namaste is a greeting in Nepal, much as Americans might say hello, and Lumbini is the birthplace of Buddha.
“We are not a franchise business,” said co-owner Shiva Bista. “We use organic food when available and everything is made fresh when ordered.”
Executive chef Janak Oli is assisted in the kitchen by Lekhnath Oli and Lal Oli, who also helps serve. Prashraya Neupane works as a host and waiter for the restaurant.
The menu offers food to suit every taste bud from mild to spicy and in between. Protein dishes include chicken, lamb, goat and seafood, but there are plenty of vegetarian options and unique desserts to tempt the palate.
Bista and the other co-owners were pleased to find the former restaurant, which had served Mexican fare after Penny’s closed and needed minimum customization in order to open.
“We thought the location between High Point University and Guilford Technical Community College was a good place to be,” Bista said. “The park that is close can also help draw customers. There is no other restaurant like it anywhere nearby.”
Bista understands business. He managed a franchise sub restaurant in the north before moving to this area to handle gas stations. He is especially happy, however, to be a part of Nasmaste Lumbini.
“I enjoy restaurant work so much more because of the interaction with customers,” he acknowledged. “We like to hear from our customers and get their reviews. In the future we hope to open Namaste Lumbini at other locations.”
The Namaste Lumbini Restaurant & Bar in Jamestown is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. A full menu for the restaurant can be found at its website www.namastelumbininc.com.
If you are not able to come to the restaurant you can still enjoy its food. Uber Eats, Grubhub and Doordash will bring the food to you.
