The total operating revenue for the Jamestown Golf Course for February was $47,055 but operating expenditures were $127,654. This indicates a net operating loss of $80,599 for the month. There was also an operating loss in February 2021 of $47,833.
Even though there were 15 weather days, the course never closed in February. This resulted in 1,273 rounds played compared to 909 rounds the previous year. Year-to-date, rounds played are down by nearly 3,000.
As a result of more rounds played in February, green fees revenue was up approximately $7,000. With approximately 9,500 more rounds played this year-to-date, things are looking up.
With the increase in greens fees, cart rentals, driving range, golf shop inventory and concessions, and clubhouse rentals, total golf course revenue was up nearly 60 percent for February and 4 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.
Revenue should see an increase in late March as new golf course rates go into effect March 28. The Town Council approved several new fees suggested by Golf Director Ross Sanderlin.
There will be new 9-hole and 18-hole senior resident walking fees imposed. The 18-hole rate will be $16 and the 9-hole rate will be $11. These rates are in line with — or lower than — rates at Holly Ridge, Oak Hollow, Bryan Park and Meadowlands golf courses.
Golf shop inventory sales were up 63 percent in February and over 5 percent for the fiscal year.
The grill had a net loss of $2,517 compared to $2,795 last year. Year-to-date, the grill has a net loss of $10,739 compared to a net loss of $13,378 in 2021 year-to-date.
