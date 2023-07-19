It has been less than a month since Philip Raines became the official pastor at Deep River Friends Meeting, but he already feels at home within the congregation.
“From the first time I came here, I felt the love of its people and a sense of family and community,” Raines said. “The members take care of each other.”
Raines, who has been a pastor for approximately 20 years, most recently served as a chaplain (PRN) for Novant Health. But the Winston-Salem resident, who prior to being a chaplain had pastored Winston-Salem Friends and other meetings, was considering pastoring a church once again. When he learned Deep River Friends needed a pastor, he began seeking that position in January.
“I did a number of trial messages and the members seem to like me,” Raines said.
Although Raines participated at the sign dedication of the meeting’s African-American Cemetery on June 25, his first Sunday service as pastor was July 2.
Raines is not a birthright Quaker, but was raised in a different denomination. In his early 20s he began feeling a call in a different direction, an inclination toward a different type of spirituality.
Originally from the Chattanooga, Tenn., area, Raines was working for a political campaign at the time. Since he had Sundays off from work, he began to visit different churches.
“The Friends meeting I attended did not have a pastor,” Raines explained. “Anyone who felt led could stand and share what God had laid on their heart. I felt very comfortable with the silence and the idea that every single one of us is a minister. But I always had a leaning toward being a pastor and when I found that some Quaker meetings did have them I checked out becoming one. That is when it started for me.”
As the pastor of Deep River Friends, Raines hopes to reflect back to members their love and sense of family. “I also want to bring them the joy and passion to explore our walk with God in the light,” he said.
“I see a sense of loneliness and isolation in our society. I want (Deep River Friends) to be a beacon of light so that no matter where people are in life or on their journey this could be a place to nourish them.”
Raines sees this nourishing nature in members of his congregation, stating that visitors will not leave without meeting half the people there.
“You might arrive as a stranger, but will leave with a dozen friends,” he said. “We have a diverse congregation who have an incredible passion for God. But they meet people where they are and do not expect others to be anything but themselves.
“My biggest blessing as a pastor is to walk with God in prayer, devotion and kindness and to share that with the many beautiful folks on that journey with me. I want to encourage seekers, but that can be a slow process. There is nothing greater than the spiritual life and someone ignoring that experience is missing life’s greatest gift.”
Deep River Friends Meeting is located at 5300 Wendover Ave. in High Point. Worship services begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. There are also monthly meetings for women and men and a strong mission society. One of their mission projects is providing meals for the homeless twice a month.
