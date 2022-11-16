Construction may be continuing on the swimming pool area at High Point City Lake Park, but the new meeting and event center is now open. Seeing the need for an indoor multi-purpose activity space at the Park, the new building has assembly space, Parks and Recreation offices with a work area, a kitchen and covered outdoor deck.
Assembly space will be available for rent for community events. Already scheduled is a history of City Lake Park presented by the High Point Historical Society on Nov. 16.
The center replaces the old, underutilized gym constructed in 1961. That building replaced the original 1930s wooden open-air pavilion overlooking the pool.
The gym was the first in the city for the High Point Parks and Recreation Department but was showing signs of aging, including, leaking ceilings, no year-round heating/ventilation/air conditioning, rusting canopies and lack of access for the disabled, especially in the restrooms. Among the improvements being made throughout City Lake Park is stricter adherence to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The open lawn area in front of the building has been transformed into additional parking for easier access to the pool area.
The High Point City Lake Master Plan states, “The gymnasium building has long been a landmark and recognizable structure of the High Point City Lake Park. This interior remodel will repurpose this building into a space that will be used by the Parks and Recreation department and the citizens of High Point for years to come.”
Construction on the Master Plan began June 1, 2021, forcing the closure of the pool for two years. The project is expected to be completed prior to the summer of 2023.
