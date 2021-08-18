When Dr. Angela Monell left her old job to begin a new one she did not have far to go. The former assistant principal at Southwest Guilford High School has taken over the reins as principal for the Southwest Cowboys/Cowgirls.
Before coming to Southwest in 2016, where she served as assistant principal for 10th grade students, she taught English at Hanes Middle School in Forsyth County. Her career in education, however, began in 1998 at a non-public school for students with emotional challenges. There she progressed from the role of support staff to teacher to assistant principal.
Originally from Maryland, Monell wanted to have a greater influence on the world of education by working as an administrator in public schools.
“I have always understood the larger scoop of how schools worked,” she said. “My perspective is very positive and I wanted to be part of impacting larger groups. When I went into the public schools, I went back into the classroom for the experience.”
Monell moved with her family to North Carolina in 2007, where she worked as a middle school teacher in 8th grade language arts. Her position as an assistant principal at Southwest was her first job as an administrator in a public school.
“Of course I was not brand new to administration,” Monell said noting her experience at the non-public school. But a career in education was not my original plan. I am adopted and my mother pushed me to go into education. Later, after connecting with my biological family, I found out they were all educators.
“It is innate, in my blood and I cannot do anything about,” she added with a chuckle. “I realized that is who I am and why I do what I do.”
Monell’s own educational background is extensive. She attended Towson State University where she received a major in mass communications and a minor in communication studies. She obtained a master’s in special education and a doctorate in educational leadership with a focus on curriculum and instruction. She completed her education with an administrative certification at NC A&T University.
Her transition to principal at Southwest did not come automatically, however. Monell participated in the Principal Leadership Cohort and went through a rigorous interview process with other schools as well.
“When I learned I would be at Southwest, I screamed out loud," she said. “I am blessed to work with Guilford County Schools and would have been the best principal I could be at any school. But I am so excited to be at Southwest. I know what is happening here and can continue to watch it grow.
“The best thing about Southwest is the community, including families, staff and students. Everyone is supportive and loving when we reach out. That speaks volumes to what makes this school great.”
Monell was named Guilford County Schools Assistant Principal of the Year for 2020-2021. She was the first person to receive this honor.
She is adamant that all students have access to any program Southwest has to offer. She wants everyone to participate in whatever they want and to feel they have a place they belong.
“As the year begins, we want to address social and emotional needs, unfinished learning from last year and handle any behavior issues we find,” she said. “We also want to support students toward their secondary goals, making sure our instruction celebrates academics to accelerate learning and prepare students overall.”
Monell is already anticipating greeting students at Southwest for the new school year – both those with whom she is familiar and those who are new to the “western” territory. She feels her biggest challenge will be to keep everyone safe physically.
“We also want each person to be in a good place mentally and we want to be supportive to each individual as much as possible.”
When not working, Monell enjoys baking and exercising. She likes books and her latest read, What Great Principals do Differently, says a lot about her dedication to her job.
“I am really exited to be at Southwest,” she emphasized again. “I already love the staff and students and feel very blessed to be here.”
