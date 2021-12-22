Several new North Carolina laws will become effective Jan. 1. Here are just some of the new laws of which the public should be aware.
Senate Bill 103 is an act to reduce unnecessary regulatory constraints for children with autism and applied behavior analysis.
Senate Bill 248 will provide additional health benefit plan information on insurance cards.
House Bill 734 makes revision to laws pertaining to the Department of Health and Human Services. These laws protect N.C. citizens from the unlicensed operation of mental health facilities and from programs providing services requiring a license according to the General Statutes of the state. The bill also modifies the Consumer and Family Advisory committees.
House Bill 366 provides additional regulatory relief to state residents.
HB 489 2-21 makes various building code and development regulatory reforms.
SB 308 provides amendments to the state Building Code to prevent delays in issuing a temporary certificate of occupancy, to clarify electric wiring requirement references and to modify one- or two-family dwelling residential development fire apparatus access road requirements.
SB 693 Amends various abuse, neglect and dependency laws to ensure the safety of children in out-of-home placements and speeds up permanency planning hearing for children who have been removed from the home, among other things.
HB 436 requires psychological screenings of law enforcement officers prior to certification or employment. It requires education on maintaining good mental health and gives information to law enforcement officers on available mental health resources. The bill also creates a physical fitness study.
SB 300 looks at criminal justice reform by increasing protections, training and oversight for all state and local law enforcement officers. It requires use of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Next Generation identification system and Rap Back Service, and other items.
HP 27 requires all magistrates to receive the proper education to perform the duty of magistrate.
HB 403 revises and clarifies laws governing new motor vehicle dealer franchises.
HB 890 makes changes to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission laws.
SB 542 allows the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees to adopt a program to give plan members an incentive to report activities such as fraud, waste and abuse by health care providers who provide services to plan members.
HB 685 amends the Consumer Finance Act to allow the recovery of electronic transaction fees imposed by third parties and amends the Retail Installment Sales Act to clarify the definition of official fees.
SB 270 revised the obligations of an insurer and its agent relating to rate evasion fraud. It creates a civil penalty for the fraudulent preparation, issuance, requesting or requirement of a certificate of insurance.
