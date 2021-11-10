Since 1912, girls from across the county and around the world have been part of a movement known as Girl Scouts, which unites them to explore their environment and develop individually and as a group to make the world a better place.
Juliette Gordon Low began Girl Scouting in Savannah, Ga. The original small circle of girls has grown to include nearly 2 million girl members and more than 50 million Girl Scout alums.
When Rebecca Mann Rayborn began looking for a Scout troop for her daughter, however, she found there was not a local group available.
“I have been interested in Girl Scouts for a while and there were not many options in our area,” Rayborn said. “I felt it was important to have a local troop.”
The result of Rayborn’s interest was the formation of Troop 30066, which will include the opportunity for girls in grades K-5 to participate.
“It has become more common to have girls of different ages in the same troop,” Rayborn said. “We will all meet together, but the badges they work on can be scaled up or down depending on the ages of the girls working on them. Parents or guardians also are being asked to be more involved with the meetings.”
The new troop is part of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), serving nearly 7,000 girls in central and western North Carolina. GSCP2P serves 40 counties, with service centers and shops located in Asheville, Gastonia, Hickory and the Triad area. It is one of 111 councils from across the nation that provides the Girl Scout program,
The new troop will meet one Thursday a month at Jamestown United Methodist Church. There have been two organizational meetings, but it is not too late for girls to join the group. The first official meeting will be Nov. 18.
Rayborn is on the leadership team, but for the first few meetings a representative of Peaks to Piedmont will attend to help get the newly formed group off to a good start.
“Girls will be able to earn traditional badges, but also have opportunities to learn new skills,” Rayborn said. “That is one great thing about Scouts – girls can try all kinds of things to see what they like.”
Girls can sign up for the new troop at https://mygs.girlscouts.org/search;type=TROOP and search by zip code or troop number (30066). For more information, parents/guardians also may contact Rayborn at rebecca.mann@gmail.com.
“I am excited to get started,” Rayborn said. “We have a good mix of girls of different ages. The older girls will have the opportunity to build leadership skills within the troop.”
